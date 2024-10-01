Dishes Where Canned Tuna Is Actually Better Than Fresh (And Ones It's Worse For)

The saying "fresh is best" may apply to many foods. However, when it comes to tuna, the canned version can sometimes be a better option, according to chef and Ocean Ambassador Charlotte Langley.

"There are certain dishes where canned tuna outshines fresh, thanks to its soft, flaky texture," Langley, who is also the CEO of Langley Foods, told Food Republic. "The convenience and flavor ... make it perfect for tuna salad. Whether you're using mayo or Greek yogurt, canned tuna mixes beautifully for a creamy, satisfying salad."

Langley also added that it's ideal for tuna melts, pointing to how the flaky tuna and melty cheese work well together. However, she noted that for both dishes, it's important to look for the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) or Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) logo on the label of your canned tuna. Either certification ensures you're purchasing sustainably harvested fish, which supports traceable fishing practices and helps protect marine ecosystems.

In addition to the logo, there are a few other things to look for when buying canned tuna. For the most flavor, reach for tuna packed in high-quality olive oil. Additionally, if you're looking to avoid tuna with the highest mercury levels, skip the albacore or "white" tuna, and opt for "light" tuna, which is often skipjack. If you're unsure where to start, check out our guide to the best (and worst) canned tuna brands to buy.