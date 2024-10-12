Skip The Extra Prep And Make Tinned Fish Cakes
Tinned fish not only serves as a delightful addition to salads, rice bowls, pastas, and snacking boards, but it can also be transformed into delicious croquettes. Using this heavy-hitting pantry staple allows you to easily make tinned fish cakes without the need to cook the seafood first — you can jump straight into mixing, forming, and frying the patties.
Chef Charlotte Langley, CEO of Langley Foods Inc. and ambassador for the Marine Stewardship Council, is a big fan of using canned tuna or salmon for this purpose. Langley's recipe combines the drained fish with eggs, breadcrumbs, fresh parsley, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper. You can then form the mixture into patties, coat them in additional breadcrumbs for crunch, and pan-sear. They only take about three minutes per side. Describing this simple yet delicious dish, Langley told Food Republic, "You'll get that crispy, golden exterior with the rich, flavorful fish on the inside."
Since you're enhancing the texture and adding other elements, there's no need to splurge on the most expensive canned fish. This method is an excellent way to turn budget-friendly options into something a little more special. Serve the fish cakes atop a crisp, leafy green salad, sandwiched between slider buns with homemade aioli, or simply dunked in an upgraded tartar sauce.
Make these tinned fish cakes your own
Feel free to use chef Charlotte Langley's method as a foundation, and customize it to your liking. A ratio of one five-ounce can of fish to one egg and ¼ cup of breadcrumbs is a great place to start. From there, you can adjust the recipe as needed, and add whatever herbs and spices you like. Paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, Italian seasoning, or red pepper flakes are all reliable go-tos. Additionally, other tender herbs such as cilantro, basil, dill, or tarragon can replace parsley.
Keep in mind that excess moisture can cause the cakes to fall apart, so it's best to avoid adding fresh vegetables directly. If you do want to incorporate veggies for added nutrients, texture, or brightness, finely cut or grate them and saute them first to evaporate any extra moisture. Liquid ingredients are okay as long as you use just a dash — soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, or any of the best hot sauces for fish are great for amping up flavor.
For a twist, try substituting the Dijon mustard with umami-packed hoisin sauce, and swap in Thai basil for the parsley. Pair these Southeast Asian-inspired fish cakes with cold rice noodles and plenty of bean sprouts, cucumbers, and shredded lettuce. Or, go for a Mexican-inspired version by adding cumin, chili powder, sauteed jalapeños, and cilantro, then garnish with fresh lime juice and this avocado-less guacamole. Keep it simple, or get creative!