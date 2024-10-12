Skip The Extra Prep And Make Tinned Fish Cakes

Tinned fish not only serves as a delightful addition to salads, rice bowls, pastas, and snacking boards, but it can also be transformed into delicious croquettes. Using this heavy-hitting pantry staple allows you to easily make tinned fish cakes without the need to cook the seafood first — you can jump straight into mixing, forming, and frying the patties.

Chef Charlotte Langley, CEO of Langley Foods Inc. and ambassador for the Marine Stewardship Council, is a big fan of using canned tuna or salmon for this purpose. Langley's recipe combines the drained fish with eggs, breadcrumbs, fresh parsley, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper. You can then form the mixture into patties, coat them in additional breadcrumbs for crunch, and pan-sear. They only take about three minutes per side. Describing this simple yet delicious dish, Langley told Food Republic, "You'll get that crispy, golden exterior with the rich, flavorful fish on the inside."

Since you're enhancing the texture and adding other elements, there's no need to splurge on the most expensive canned fish. This method is an excellent way to turn budget-friendly options into something a little more special. Serve the fish cakes atop a crisp, leafy green salad, sandwiched between slider buns with homemade aioli, or simply dunked in an upgraded tartar sauce.