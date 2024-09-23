Substitute Mayo With Cottage Cheese For Protein-Packed Tuna Salad
Tuna salad is a quick and easy dish made with canned tuna, mayo, and seasonings at its most basic. And while it's pretty perfect as-is, it can also be upgraded with various unconventional hacks, such as adding a roasted ingredient, like garlic, to elevate tuna salad. But if you're looking to incorporate more protein into your diet, swapping out mayo for cottage cheese is the way to go.
Protein accounts for almost 70% of the calories in low fat cottage cheese, giving it approximately 14 grams per ½ cup (via Healthline). That's way more than you can find in mayo, with has about 1 gram of protein per ½ cup (via USDA). When adding cottage cheese to your recipe, a good rule of thumb is to use ⅓ cup of cottage cheese for every 5-ounce can of tuna.
While you can add it directly to your tuna salad recipe in place of mayo, blitzing the cheese up first in a blender will give you a smooth and creamy texture. This is especially helpful if you don't love the texture of cottage cheese (some people just aren't fans of the curds), but still want to make a protein-packed salad. Additionally, since it's both lighter and a bit tangier than mayo alone, consider adding some balancing and complementary flavors to your dish, like chopped grapes for sweetness or nuts and seeds for something savory. Or, include a unique crunchy element like potato chips in your tuna salad.
What is cottage cheese and why does it work in tuna salad?
Thought to be the first cheese made in America after being brought to the U.S. by European immigrants, cottage cheese is simply fresh cheese curds mixed with cream. Not only is it packed with protein, but it's high in calcium and tons of vitamins, like phosphorus, potassium, and vitamin B12. Thanks to its creamy texture (especially when blended), it's a perfect substitute in tuna salad (or even chicken salad) because it can give you a consistency similar to mayo.
When shopping for cottage cheese, keep in mind that it comes in different curd sizes. Large curds contain more moisture, which can be perceived as creamier when you eat it, while small curds are a bit more tangy and acidic. Either works well in tuna salad, but your taste buds may prefer one over the other. There are also pre-whipped options that will save you the step of pulling out your blender. Additionally, it's important to watch out for the flavor you're purchasing. Some cottage cheese comes with different fruits incorporated — like strawberry or blueberry — that you may or may not want included in your salad.
If you happen to run out of cottage cheese and are still looking to upgrade your recipe, never fear. There are plenty of other substitutes for mayo in tuna salad that you can consider, like tahini, Greek yogurt, or even tzatziki.