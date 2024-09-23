Substitute Mayo With Cottage Cheese For Protein-Packed Tuna Salad

Tuna salad is a quick and easy dish made with canned tuna, mayo, and seasonings at its most basic. And while it's pretty perfect as-is, it can also be upgraded with various unconventional hacks, such as adding a roasted ingredient, like garlic, to elevate tuna salad. But if you're looking to incorporate more protein into your diet, swapping out mayo for cottage cheese is the way to go.

Protein accounts for almost 70% of the calories in low fat cottage cheese, giving it approximately 14 grams per ½ cup (via Healthline). That's way more than you can find in mayo, with has about 1 gram of protein per ½ cup (via USDA). When adding cottage cheese to your recipe, a good rule of thumb is to use ⅓ cup of cottage cheese for every 5-ounce can of tuna.

While you can add it directly to your tuna salad recipe in place of mayo, blitzing the cheese up first in a blender will give you a smooth and creamy texture. This is especially helpful if you don't love the texture of cottage cheese (some people just aren't fans of the curds), but still want to make a protein-packed salad. Additionally, since it's both lighter and a bit tangier than mayo alone, consider adding some balancing and complementary flavors to your dish, like chopped grapes for sweetness or nuts and seeds for something savory. Or, include a unique crunchy element like potato chips in your tuna salad.