Give Your Tuna Salad A Sweet Complement With Dried Fruit

Have you ever found yourself in a tuna salad rut? Did you look up from your lunch one day and wonder, "What is there beyond mayonnaise, salt, and pepper?" If you bring another simple pantry ingredient to the table, there's hope. Try adding dried fruit to your go-to recipe for a serious tuna fish upgrade. If chicken salad often gets to benefit from those little gems of sweetness, tuna salad deserves the same.

Dried fruits provide a little chewy textural intrigue in what is otherwise a pretty homogenous dish. They also add brightness, sweetness, and acidity, making a simple tuna salad much more dynamic. You can use any kind of dried fruit you prefer. Dried cranberries are a classic choice, but raisins, sultanas, Zante currants, blueberries, dates, or apricots are also great choices. For larger fruits, just cut them up into bite-sized pieces. About a quarter cup of fruit per can of tuna is a good place to start — though you can always add more or less according to your tastes.