Give Your Tuna Salad A Sweet Complement With Dried Fruit
Have you ever found yourself in a tuna salad rut? Did you look up from your lunch one day and wonder, "What is there beyond mayonnaise, salt, and pepper?" If you bring another simple pantry ingredient to the table, there's hope. Try adding dried fruit to your go-to recipe for a serious tuna fish upgrade. If chicken salad often gets to benefit from those little gems of sweetness, tuna salad deserves the same.
Dried fruits provide a little chewy textural intrigue in what is otherwise a pretty homogenous dish. They also add brightness, sweetness, and acidity, making a simple tuna salad much more dynamic. You can use any kind of dried fruit you prefer. Dried cranberries are a classic choice, but raisins, sultanas, Zante currants, blueberries, dates, or apricots are also great choices. For larger fruits, just cut them up into bite-sized pieces. About a quarter cup of fruit per can of tuna is a good place to start — though you can always add more or less according to your tastes.
Great flavor combinations for tuna salad with dried fruit
Start with your favorite tuna salad base — something creamy like mayonnaise, Greek yogurt, or both, plus salt, pepper, and a squirt of Dijon mustard if that's your thing. Forgetting a touch of acid is one of the biggest mistakes you're making with tuna salad, so don't skip a squeeze of fresh lemon juice or a splash of vinegar. Apple cider or most types of wine vinegar are particularly good because of the fruity notes. Any dried fruit is a welcome addition to this formula, so you can totally get creative.
Consider incorporating fresh herbs, spices, nuts, and finely chopped veggies to really make this dish pop. Try dried apricots, a dash of curry powder, and some diced red onions — or blueberries, slivered almonds, and fresh tarragon. Dates are delicious in a tuna salad with plenty of parsley and some crumbled feta cheese, and raisins pair particularly well with diced apples, walnuts, and celery for a Waldorf salad-inspired take.
Eat your fruity tuna salad spread on toast, piled into a sandwich, crowning a bed of greens, as a dip for fresh veggies, or tossed with noodles for a flavorful pasta salad. Just like chicken salad, you can serve it with apples instead of crackers for a sweet and savory bite that really pairs well with the dried fruit.