The Pickled Vegetable That'll Really Amp Up Your Next Tuna Salad

Tuna salad may not be the fanciest sandwich filling, but it definitely hits the mark for being comforting, filling, and easy to make. Most classic tuna salads include canned tuna and mayo, as well as celery, onion, and pickles, but there's a whole world of possibilities to modify your tuna salad and give it a flavorful flare. If you feel like your recipe isn't fine-tuned yet, the biggest mistake you could be making lies in the ingredients you choose. Next time you're craving this simple lunch, try brightening it up with some pickled onions.

Pickled onions are made from — you guessed it -– pickling onions in a solution of water, salt, and vinegar, as well as other optional spices. Red onions are a popular variety due to their beautiful pink hue and milder flavor compared to white or yellow onions. When pickled, their bright, acidic, and slightly sweet flavor offsets the otherwise creamy and somewhat neutral flavor of tuna and mayo. Nonetheless, you can use any type of pickled onion, including yellow, white, sweet, or pearl onions.

To add them to your dish, simply drain the pickled onions of excess liquid, chop them to your desired size, and mix well into your tuna salad. Alternatively, you can layer the pickled onions on top of your tuna salad for an extra crunchy, zingy bite.