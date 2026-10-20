12 Smart Ways To Use Store-Bought Italian Dressing (That's Not Salad)

Marinating is a simple and effective way to infuse your food with flavor. The best part is, there aren't too many rules you need to follow. For a basic marination, simply combine a mixture of oil, acid, herbs, and spices. Submerge your vegetables and proteins, and then wait for the chemistry to occur. But while the idea of no guardrails may appeal to your inner culinary daredevil, this fly-by-the-seat approach can lead to a few missteps, especially if you're relatively new to marinating. That's why a store-bought Italian dressing is such a useful shortcut. In one inexpensive bottle, you get all the elements of a good marinade neatly packaged in the right ratios.

So which foods benefit from a marinade of Italian dressing? It's hard to find many that don't. For grilled vegetables, anything you can slice into rounds is fair game: eggplant, zucchini, butternut squash, red or white onions, etc. Strips of bell pepper work, too. With beef, chicken, or pork, a marinade can help flavor and tenderize the meat before it hits the grill, skillet, or flat-top. Just be conscious of marination time. The acid in Italian dressing is so high that it can actually break down or denature the proteins, resulting in meat that's soft or mushy. It also draws out water, making the interior tougher and less juicy, which is why you want to only marinate most meats for two to four hours.