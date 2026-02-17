Upgrade This Italian Appetizer With One Extra Prep Step

A flavor-packed appetizer doesn't need to be fussy — a delectable simplicity showcased by bruschetta. The centuries-old dish savvily repurposes crusty bread with a garnish of chopped ripe tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and a dash of basil. It's a basic formula that, when assembled with top-grade ingredients, yields a bite greater than the sum of its parts. With tomatoes seemingly becoming less flavorful, it pays off to add one extra prep step and roast the cornerstone ingredient.

The cooking technique enhances tomato's sweet-savory flavors, significantly upping the levels of umami. Plus, you can roast with any variety of tomato, whether small cherry, off-season Roma, or even canned (an unexpectedly flavorful choice).

Keep tomatoes whole or cut them (and drain them when using canned tomatoes), then lay them out on a pan covered with aluminum foil. Drizzle everything with olive oil and roast it all in a moderately hot oven (about 400 degrees Fahrenheit) until the texture turns jammy yet not disintegrated. Depending on the variety, roasting times vary, so keep an eye on the fruit during preparation. Top your roasted spread onto toasted country-style bread – the best for bruschetta – and enjoy a top-tier appetizer even in the heart of tomato off-season.