8 Unusual Salad Ingredients You Should Try At Least Once
A big fresh salad is the perfect culinary canvas on which to paint whatever flavors you love most. While classic go-to options are often things like dressing, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, and various cheeses (which are all undoubtedly worthy ingredients), there are other, more unique items that you should try at least once to see if they strike your fancy. After all, you might uncover your new favorite topping that takes your bed of lettuce from bland to crave-worthy.
We've covered everything from spicy items, fruity additions, crunchy choices, overlooked leftovers, and briny options for blasts of flavor. Add in your desired amount of any of these toppings to your favorite existing salad or toss in a combination of the new ingredients to formulate your all-new favorite salad. To uncover a bunch of these not-so-ordinary ideas, continue reading and discover how you can incorporate one of these eight fun and intriguing elements into your next bowl for a memorable bite.
Spice things up with these peppers
Shishito peppers are a mild Japanese chili variety that's often charred to bring out a smoky, slightly spicy, mouthwatering taste. Try adding these grilled teriyaki marinated shishito peppers on your next salad to add a superb umami flavor and a kick that elevates any savory salad to new heights.
Toss on some flavored nuts
Consider tossing in these flavored pistachios to add a touch of crunchiness and a pop of whichever flavor you choose. Wonderful Pistachio brand offers a variety of flavors, including Honey Roasted for a sweet and salty topping, Sea Salt and Vinegar to create an acidic zing, Smoky Barbecue for a mesquite taste, and Chili Roasted for some elevated spice to balance flavors in a fruit salad.
Consider a burst of sweetness with this dried fruit
Chopped dates can add a chewy, sugary addition to your next salad. Try stirring some into a fruit-laden variety like this panko-breaded goat cheese and crisp apple recipe where the tangy apples pair wonderfully with the sugary dates, complementing the earthy soft cheese.
Throw in some raw corn for crunch and flavor
Using raw corn in a salad is a power move. Technically, the unusual part of this addition is that you can just cut the sweet corn right off the cob (no need to cook it first), and it's perfect for mixing into salads with a Mexican vibe that feature hearty black beans, creamy avocado, and fragrant cilantro for a delicious festive pairing.
Add some vibrancy with pickled veggies
Want to impart a serious boost of salty, briny, and acidic flavor? Look no further than adding a spoonful of fermented sauerkraut to your next bowl for a satisfying texture that also boasts a tangy flavor that's undeniably delish.
Use leftover meats for a protein boost
While it's not unusual to have leftovers, using them on a salad might be an afterthought. Consider tossing shredded chicken or beef in your favorite sauce or dressing before adding it to the salad (think buffalo sauce with chicken, the best chicken salad, or a chimichurri with beef) to impart some next level yumminess.
Grill this fruit for an unforgettable flavor
Go with a few slices of charred pineapple, a unique addition with jerk-seasoned proteins like fish or chicken, to curate a one-of-a-kind salad with smoky tropical flair. To really bring out the sweet notes, give it a sprinkle of brown sugar, which caramelizes into sweet crispy char marks on the grill.
Chop up this tinned fish for a salty kick
Don't knock anchovies until you've tried them, because they provide an unparalleled savory, salty flavor that is mouthwatering. After all, if you like traditional Caesar dressing, there's a high chance you've consumed them, so when your next salad needs a bright, briny kick, incorporate a bit of these finely diced tinned fish for incredible flavor.