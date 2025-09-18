8 Unusual Salad Ingredients You Should Try At Least Once

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A big fresh salad is the perfect culinary canvas on which to paint whatever flavors you love most. While classic go-to options are often things like dressing, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, and various cheeses (which are all undoubtedly worthy ingredients), there are other, more unique items that you should try at least once to see if they strike your fancy. After all, you might uncover your new favorite topping that takes your bed of lettuce from bland to crave-worthy.

We've covered everything from spicy items, fruity additions, crunchy choices, overlooked leftovers, and briny options for blasts of flavor. Add in your desired amount of any of these toppings to your favorite existing salad or toss in a combination of the new ingredients to formulate your all-new favorite salad. To uncover a bunch of these not-so-ordinary ideas, continue reading and discover how you can incorporate one of these eight fun and intriguing elements into your next bowl for a memorable bite.