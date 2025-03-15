The Best Type Of Potato For Classic Potato Salad

Classic potato salad is a simple dish that showcases how the texture of the potatoes melds with your seasonings of choice. But to get that perfect texture that's firm but not crisp, smooth but not mushy, you have to start by picking the right type of potato. Maggie Turansky, founder and head recipe developer at No Frills Kitchen, has more experience than most thanks to her ample experimentation.

"When making a potato salad, there isn't one particular potato that is the best; rather a variety of potatoes to avoid — and that would be floury/starchy potatoes like russets," Turansky told Food Republic. "This is because they have a tendency to break down considerably when cooking — this makes them great for baking but not [good] for potato salad." When a potato's starch encounters water, it swells considerably, breaking apart cell walls and making them soft and crumbly. While this makes them ideal for fluffy rather than thick mashed potatoes, potato salad needs them to hold their shape, not fall apart.

"When making potato salad, look for a waxy potato or even a neutral potato like a Yukon Gold to ensure your best success," Turansky instructed. Waxy potatoes aren't as starchy as russets, so they absorb less water when boiled. While you could always bake a starchier potato to keep it from taking on too much moisture, it'll never hold its shape quite as well as a waxier variant. You can also try a crispy reinvention of potato salad — using smashed potatoes instead of boiled, but the texture will still be slightly off.