Give Garlic Bread An Easy Flavor-Boost With A Classic Salad Dressing

Whether you're making it as a side to your favorite pasta recipe or as a quick snack, garlic bread is a top tier food when you've made it right. The nutty combination of garlic and butter on top of crunchy-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside bread is irresistible.

But when you've perfected how to make a basic garlic bread, where do you go from there? Well, there's always room for improvement, and the addition of one ingredient already in your fridge will indeed improve your garlic bread: Italian dressing. Think about it. Italian dressing is made from olive oil and various Italian herbs and spices — all ingredients you could use in a common garlic bread recipe anyway. Sure, you can dip your bread in dressing at the end, but why not up the ante and infuse all those flavors while it cooks?

To do this, you'll want to mix ¼ cup of the Italian dressing in with your butter and garlic before applying the spread. Although some recipes may call for it, don't melt the butter because it can make your garlic bread soggy – especially with the excess moisture from the dressing. Brush or spread onto your bread and bake — you'll end up with a perfectly delicious upgraded garlic bread!