15 American Pizza Chains Ranked, Worst To Best
Whether you're feeding the family or hosting a dinner party, it's hard to beat the convenience and joy of a big stack of pizza boxes. A pizza party can let you cater to the various tastes and dietary restrictions of a group while, hopefully, keeping the budget under control.
But with so many options, it can be tough to know where to order from. In addition to local businesses, there are dozens of pizza chains that range from "well, it's pizza, how bad can it be?" to genuinely delicious. Here to help is the Food Republic ranking of the top 15 American pizza chains with over 100 locations nationwide, in order from worst to best.
Pizza Hut
For many of us, Pizza Hut was our introduction to mega pizza chains. The salad bar, the vintage ambiance, it was the go-to spot post-soccer games or on family road trips. The longstanding chain even helped put food delivery on the map in the 1990s.
Sadly, times have changed, the competition has caught up, and the franchise has stopped making its dough in-house. Some say the decline in quality is due to more people getting it for delivery rather than dining in, and that the quality quickly becomes subpar once it goes cold. Still, Pizza Hut holds a fond spot in the heart of many, and that's not only because it's considered to have one of the best value menus of any fast food chain, with a generous $7 Deal Lovers menu that offers a wide variety of options as long as you buy two items for $7 each.
Godfather's
Godfather's Pizza is a chain that holds special significance to diners from the Midwest, as it has been a staple in and around Nebraska since 1973. But like many chains with a built-in nostalgia factor, modern diners tend to be somewhat torn about the quality, despite the fond memories of yesteryear.
Critics of Godfather's say that while the appearance and texture are good, the pizza itself can be both bland and inordinately expensive compared to chains of similar quality, while others note that the crust itself is too thick to hit the ideal pizza ratio. The comparison to frozen pizza came up several times in online reviews, and not in a favorable way.
Still, longtime diners find joy in familiar staples like the taco pie, which has a taco sauce base topped with beef, onions, and heaping portions of cheddar and mozzarella.
Sbarro
While Michael Scott might consider Sbarro his favorite pizza joint for a "New York slice," the real world tends to have more holdups with this classic pizza chain. Sbarro was once inescapable at airports and food courts alike, but its reach has waned since its peak in the early 2000s, though it's trying to mount a comeback, having added 480 new locations over the last five years.
The crust is thick and not particularly flavorful, and some describe it as inconsistently cooked. The veggies are often bland and cut so thick that it's hard to get any other flavor in there. Perhaps more importantly, the menu prices are seen by some as having graduated the working man's chain out of the "so cheap it's worth it" class. However, there are still loyalists out there who claim it's on par with other national brands.
Chuck E. Cheese
This family-entertainment mecca has every excuse in the world to be bad. After all, let's face it, you're going to Chuck E. Cheese for some frenetic game-playing and a wacky, costumed show, not the gourmet food.
Despite that, people tend to find the nostalgic birthday party mecca surprisingly decent when it comes to its pizza offerings, as long as you're okay with an imbalanced cheese-to-sauce ratio. Maybe it's the nostalgia, maybe it's the hunger worked up from playing all those games, but Chuck E. Cheese generally gets the "shrug emoji" when it comes to comparisons to other national pizza chains.
Even the pizza delivery option — which most people probably remain unaware of, though they might have had it under the name Pasqually's, the ghost kitchen it sells as on Uber Eats — gets okay reviews. Given how much else the franchise has going on, that's a pretty big win!
Cicis
Sometimes, when you're craving pizza, you want to maximize the quality of each bite. Other times, you just want to kick back and eat as much as time and your stomach will allow. When you're craving the latter experience, it's time to consider Cicis Pizza.
Cicis is a popular buffet chain with 271 locations across the country, a majority of which are in Texas. Customers tend to agree that, when it comes to the pizza itself, this chain is not one to write home about. The crust is inconsistently cooked — it can be overly tough or totally undercooked — and the cleanliness has taken hits over the years, but there are some favorites that come up, such as the buffalo chicken pizza and the outrageously decadent macaroni and cheese pie.
The desserts are generally said to be pretty good, especially the cinnamon dessert pizza, but at the end of the day, the real appeal of Cicis is the food-to-price ratio you get.
Uno Chicago Grill
Deep-dish pizza, when cooked right, is a real treat. The problem with it, though, is this: if you don't make it well, there's a whole lot of "meh" to get through.
Uno Chicago Grill, now known worldwide as Pizzeria Uno, is a good example of this phenomenon. It can be delicious, as people often enjoy the crust and the novelty of a deep-dish pizza, especially if they only have access to New York- or Connecticut-style pies. However, others say that as it has expanded nationwide, the quality has fallen off, leaving diners to slog through a thick layer of bland toppings.
This represents a sad fall from grace for the restaurant that is credited with inventing the style the city of Chicago is now known for. For those who want to enter this specific culinary world but don't have fresh options nearby, Pizzeria Uno's frozen deep-dish pizza is generally considered higher quality and more consistent.
Papa John's
The arrival of Papa John's means we've reached one of the first-tier breaks in the list. Papa John's has its haters and its advocates, but it jostles with Domino's and Little Caesars as one of the big three pizza chains.
Aside from its non-food-related controversies, the stinginess of toppings and overly sweet sauce consistently rub diners the wrong way, resulting in many one-star reviews online. It's not below the other chains in its tier, but it tends to be on the outskirts, which perhaps partially explains why it's one of the restaurants losing domestic locations in 2026 (though international diners will see an influx of locations).
Some people do truly love it as a guilty pleasure/last resort option, though, and in the end, when it comes to this three-chain grouping, it all comes down to personal preference, what you grew up with, and what's easily accessible at the moment.
Domino's
There's something about Domino's that's hard to shake. Many people hold vivid memories of cheap late-night deliveries and the feeling after eating a mountain of salt-bomb crusts that seem to put your taste buds into some kind of trance.
When it comes to differentiating Domino's from a similar chain like Little Caesars, preferences will likely come down to whether you want Domino's flavor punch. Some people love the uncompromising flavor, while others find the entire experience to be too salty, especially if you get the garlic oil crust, which is thick and bursting with an almost overwhelming amount of flavor. The pizza tends to be relatively consistent, which could be a positive or a negative, depending on your perspective, but the wings tend to draw "stay away" complaints from diners on Reddit.
While eating it cold the next day (or later that night) can be half the fun, Domino's even has an official hack for reheating leftover pizza in the microwave: put a half-cup of water in the microwave with the slice to keep it crisp as it reheats.
Little Caesars
This ranking might be considered a hot take among the pizzatelligentsia, especially considering it was one of the restaurant chains with the worst customer reviews in 2025, but I have to be true to myself and my beloved taste buds. After all, how you rank Little Caesars relative to Papa John's and Domino's is likely largely dependent on two things: philosophy and nostalgia.
Does their pizza taste like anything that could have conceivably come out of Italy? Of course not. Regardless, as with other vaunted cuisines like Mexican and Chinese, there's a difference between good-bad pizza and straight-up bad pizza. The sauce is sweet, the cheese is, well, probably cheese, and if you don't eat it while it's still hot and ready, the enjoyment factor can crater quickly. But for many people who grew up eating Little Caesars, it can be a decadent, nostalgic treat that outshines the other brands.
Mellow Mushroom
Mellow Mushroom is not bad, as far as chain pizzas go. It has some crowd-favorite pies, such as the vegetarian Holy Shiitake, the Mighty Meaty, and the Maui Wowie, but despite the groovy vibes and creative branding, it still feels like there are too many impediments to list it as a top-tier spot.
Still, Mellow Mushroom is a clear step up from the Domino's of the world. One customer aptly described the funky chain as "delicious, low-quality, inauthentic" pizza. The pretzels made from pizza dough are a nice touch. However, it is much more expensive than the chains it's not all that much better than, and former employees note that almost nothing is made in-store, which contributes to the feeling of disappointment where there should be only stone-baked joy.
The restaurant has a longer history than you might think, going back to 1974, and it has become a mainstay throughout much of the Southeast, with some locations in the mid- and southwest as well.
California Pizza Kitchen
There are times when you want a classic pizza pie, and there are times when you want to get fusiony. When the latter is the order of the day, it's time to turn to California Pizza Kitchen.
Sure, it can be surprisingly expensive — though as far as Italian food goes, it's still considered a decent budget restaurant chain – and the crust tends to generate lukewarm reviews. Still, people respond well to the creative topping combinations that have been trademarks of California-style pizza since the 1980s.
The original BBQ chicken pizza is considered the chain's true hook for customers, but more unique one-offs, like Thai chicken pizza, and pasta dishes, like Kung Pao spaghetti and chicken tequila fettuccine, have become real crowd favorites over the years. New York pizza truthers may scoff, and the overall quality might still be considered middle-of-the-road in the grand pizza scheme of things, but there are far worse options than California Pizza Kitchen when planning your next pizza party.
Round Table Pizza
We're not going to pretend that the words "Round Table Pizza" conjure up Pavlovian responses of delicious Italian food (at least Domino's name has some tangential Italian connections). Still, despite the lackluster branding and uninspiring name, Round Table is, by all accounts, a clear step up in quality from Domino's, Little Caesars, and Papa John's.
The Maui Zaui and King Arthur's Supreme are fan-favorite pies (still trying to find the connection between Camelot and pizza...), as are the garlic parmesan twists. Unlike many of the aforementioned chains, such as Little Caesars, the sauce is spicier than sweet, and people love the product's consistency. However, the success that Round Table has enjoyed comes with a trade-off, as it's hard not to notice how prices have skyrocketed in recent years. Even those upset by the costs have to admit that the pizza rocks, though.
Jet's
Jet's might not be a household name on the level of some of the other institutions on this list, but it is quickly skyrocketing up the rankings of American pizza chains. With 488 locations nationwide, a majority of which are in Michigan and Ohio, Jet's boasts high-quality Detroit-style pizza, along with more traditional thin-crust and even gluten-free options.
If you're unfamiliar with Detroit pizza, it's time to stop messing around and get acquainted with the style you will soon find yourself craving. A thick but airy crust that's crispy on the bottom and covered in delicious toppings, Detroit pizza is heavy but worth the extra calories. Customers recommend getting the corner pizza to ensure everyone gets to enjoy the delicious crust, and if you like a crunchier bite, get it cooked well-done.
Jet's also lets you customize your crust flavor for free with Cajun, garlic, Romano, sesame, butter, or turbo, which combines butter, Romano, and garlic. When it comes to toppings, it's hard to beat the Eugene Supreme, but some people do warn against the mushrooms, which can be soggy and bland.
Blaze
Blaze Pizza is consistently cited as one of the best chain pizza options, especially for the price. After all, if it's good enough for LeBron James to invest in, it's good enough for us to rank, especially given the preponderance of five-star reviews the chain is often on the receiving end of.
Being able to create your own 'za is an immensely appealing option, especially for those with allergies, as the staff has been complimented for their attentiveness to food safety. They offer high-quality menu items like spicy pepperoni or meatballs, which can be further enhanced with a hot honey drizzle, as well as customizable combo orders, such as a half-pizza with a side, at a reasonable rate.
If you're bringing back dinner for the entire family, you can get the 5-For deal, which includes three build-your-own 11-inch pizzas and a choice of two salads, cheesy breads, or desserts for $45. I mean, come on, it's hard to beat that. Make sure to top your homemade pizza with a handful of arugula for a peppery bite.
Marco's
If you haven't heard of Marco's Pizza, you're likely living either on the West Coast or under a rock. This chain is one of the fastest-growing restaurant chains in 2026, with upwards of 1,200 locations nationwide, not to mention franchises in Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and Mexico.
Founded by an Italian who came to the U.S. at age nine, Marco's is arguably the best option at the intersection of quality and price, though, as with any mega-chain, quality may vary by location. Pepperoni is probably the signature ingredient here, with customers raving about both the cupped and shredded versions, the former of which is featured on pies such as the crowd-favorite Pepperoni Magnifico.
For the gluten-free crowd, or anyone else who isn't feeling like eating the crust, Marco's pizza bowls are another popular option. Most exciting of all are the deals: buy one, get one Tuesdays, $3 off specialty pizzas, and large one-topping pizzas for $9.99, all of which cement Marco's as one of the best places to get a cheap but delicious pizza in the country.
Methodology
Pizza is a very personal thing, tied to taste and texture preferences, childhood memories, and a diner's inclination to indulge in the trashier side of the culinary spectrum.
To formulate this ranking, we used a combination of reviews carefully scoured from across social media and travel guide websites, along with my own personal experiences as an avid pizza hound and cook at pizza joints and Italian restaurants.