15 American Pizza Chains Ranked, Worst To Best

Whether you're feeding the family or hosting a dinner party, it's hard to beat the convenience and joy of a big stack of pizza boxes. A pizza party can let you cater to the various tastes and dietary restrictions of a group while, hopefully, keeping the budget under control.

But with so many options, it can be tough to know where to order from. In addition to local businesses, there are dozens of pizza chains that range from "well, it's pizza, how bad can it be?" to genuinely delicious. Here to help is the Food Republic ranking of the top 15 American pizza chains with over 100 locations nationwide, in order from worst to best.