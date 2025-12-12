This Domino's Menu Item Is Far From A Fan-Favorite, According To Reddit

Domino's Pizza, which initially began as a pizza parlor in Ypsilanti, Michigan, in 1960, is now one of the most recognized chains in the world. While there are many reasons to love it — including its convenient, affordably priced pies, chewy crusts, and the nostalgic, now-retired Domino's mascot, The Noid — one thing that people aren't fans of is its chicken wings. Go on Reddit, and you'll find numerous threads outlining how disappointing they are.

Domino's launched its original Buffalo Wings in 1994, with an iconic commercial that featured buffalo flying through the sky. For better or worse, the pizza chain's chicken wings became a mainstay on its menu, offered in a wide range of flavors and dipping sauces, including Sweet Mango Habanero, Honey Barbecue, Garlic Parmesan, Sweet BBQ Bacon, and Classic Hot Buffalo. While these flavors sound delicious, Reddit users say the wings' texture and consistency make them among the worst you can order.

"They're soft, squishy, almost gummy in texture ... [and] totally saturated in grease," one Redditor complained. The best way to cook chicken wings is to fry them, but one commenter, who appeared to be a Domino's employee, wrote that the poor texture is likely due to the chicken arriving at Domino's precooked and frozen, then thawed and baked in an oven. "Freezing meat causes the water within its cellular structure to freeze and expand, rupturing the outer cell membrane in the process," they explained. This creates a mushier, gelatinous texture. While this could typically be fixed by dropping the wings in a deep fryer, another former employee confirmed that Domino's doesn't have fryers on site. Hence, the wings may lack the desired crispiness.