This Domino's Menu Item Is Far From A Fan-Favorite, According To Reddit
Domino's Pizza, which initially began as a pizza parlor in Ypsilanti, Michigan, in 1960, is now one of the most recognized chains in the world. While there are many reasons to love it — including its convenient, affordably priced pies, chewy crusts, and the nostalgic, now-retired Domino's mascot, The Noid — one thing that people aren't fans of is its chicken wings. Go on Reddit, and you'll find numerous threads outlining how disappointing they are.
Domino's launched its original Buffalo Wings in 1994, with an iconic commercial that featured buffalo flying through the sky. For better or worse, the pizza chain's chicken wings became a mainstay on its menu, offered in a wide range of flavors and dipping sauces, including Sweet Mango Habanero, Honey Barbecue, Garlic Parmesan, Sweet BBQ Bacon, and Classic Hot Buffalo. While these flavors sound delicious, Reddit users say the wings' texture and consistency make them among the worst you can order.
"They're soft, squishy, almost gummy in texture ... [and] totally saturated in grease," one Redditor complained. The best way to cook chicken wings is to fry them, but one commenter, who appeared to be a Domino's employee, wrote that the poor texture is likely due to the chicken arriving at Domino's precooked and frozen, then thawed and baked in an oven. "Freezing meat causes the water within its cellular structure to freeze and expand, rupturing the outer cell membrane in the process," they explained. This creates a mushier, gelatinous texture. While this could typically be fixed by dropping the wings in a deep fryer, another former employee confirmed that Domino's doesn't have fryers on site. Hence, the wings may lack the desired crispiness.
Tips for ordering Domino's Pizza chicken wings
Texture aside, if you think you'll at least get chicken wings doused in a tasty condiment, think again. Another main gripe about Domino's wings is the uneven sauce distribution. Ideally, the chicken should be cooked until crispy and then tossed in sauce to maintain a nice snap. However, photos on Reddit show pale beige chicken wings merely drizzled with the good stuff.
That said, if a craving for wings hits and Domino's is your best available option, fear not. There are several things you can do to improve your experience. A Domino's employee on Reddit confirmed that the wings taste best when baked in the oven twice (12 to 13 minutes each time). So, to start, ask for yours to be well-done, so they receive this double-baked treatment. Even better if the staff can add a bit of butter-flavored oil on top, which "makes them crispy without drying them out," one Redditor enthused.
Lastly, if you're dissatisfied with the sauce distribution, the fix is easy: Shake the box. Make sure to either order extra condiments on the side or whip up your own mouthwatering sauce and add it before shaking. Following these steps will help ensure a crispier, saucier wing experience the next time you order from Domino's.