The Ghost Kitchen That Really Sells Chuck E. Cheese Pizza

CEC Entertainment, the company that owns the chain Chuck E. Cheese, has been continuously in operation for nearly 50 years. There have been some tough times for the brand, including the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and its accompanying stay-at-home mandates that spelled disaster for the entertainment and dining leader. However, the chain pivoted and began selling its food, including its iconic pizza, on delivery apps under the name Pasqually's Pizza & Wings.

If you happened to be scrolling the list of available restaurants on DoorDash or GrubHub in 2020, you likely saw it if you have a Chuck E. Cheese in your city. Indeed, I remember not recognizing the restaurant name and switching over to the pick-up option to do a little investigating. After putting the pick-up address in Google Maps, you can imagine my almost-comical astonishment when I discovered that Pasqually's was actually the exact same restaurant I had run around in as a child.

The name for the ghost kitchen comes from an imaginary chef (and drummer) character in the Chuck E. Cheese's world named Pasqually P. Pieplate. According to unofficial lore, he owned a struggling pizza joint that Chuck E. Cheese breathed new life into with his singing, and the two collaborated. While Pasqually ended up as an all-but-forgotten member of Chuck's band, his time to shine finally came as Chuck E. Cheese (the company) repositioned and rebranded itself for app ordering.