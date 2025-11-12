10 Fast-Growing Chain Restaurants That Will Dominate 2026
Have you ever heard rave reviews about a restaurant only to realize that you'd have to drive hours just to try it? Well, for the chains on this list, the wait just might be over. We did a deep dive through financial reports, press releases, and industry news to find out which of your favorite chain restaurants are set to explode in the year to come. But we didn't stop there — we also wanted to understand how they're pulling it off. What's the secret sauce that has them leading the pack while other chains struggle to keep the lights on?
Some of these chains are already familiar, popular names, while others are just coming into their own. But what they all have in common is that they have tapped into something special when it comes to creating a successful business, and each in their own way. Sometimes it's simply that the product is so good that it generates its own hype. Other times, it's savvy business leaders carefully guiding an army of franchisees like a seasoned captain steering a fleet. And then there are the beloved regional favorites that have caught the eye of deep-pocketed investors, ready to introduce these hidden gems to a national audience. We'll explore what's driving their popularity and identified the smart strategic decisions behind their rapid growth. These are the fast-growing chain restaurants that will dominate 2026 — if you haven't tried them yet, you won't have to wait much longer.
Dave's Hot Chicken
If you're looking for proof that the American dream is alive and well, look no further than Dave's Hot Chicken. In 2017, Arman Oganesyan was a 24-year-old stand-up comedian earning just $50 a night. Even though he had absolutely no experience in the restaurant world, he talked his two childhood friends into the idea of selling fried chicken. They got $900 together, set up some folding tables and a portable fryer in an East Hollywood parking lot, and started slinging Nashville hot chicken. Fast forward to 2025, and Dave's Hot Chicken just sold for around $1 billion.
In 2019, just two years after the first opening in East Hollywood, it managed to catch the attention of an investment group with some big names, including actor Samuel L. Jackson, Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan, and Red Sox owner Tom Werner. Also in the group was Bill Phelps, who would become the new CEO and bring the chain to its meteoric success.
The growth was staggering. In 2020, Dave's brought in $22 million in U.S. sales. By mid-2025, that figure exploded to over $600 million. We're talking 262% revenue growth in 2021 alone, followed by another 156% jump in 2022.
This success caught the attention of some more serious players. In June 2025, Roark Capital – the investment firm behind Arby's, Dunkin', and Buffalo Wild Wings — acquired a majority stake in the chain for that eye-popping billion-dollar valuation. As 2026 unfolds, expect to see Dave's conquering new territory overseas and at home, cementing its status as one of the fastest growing restaurant chains of the moment.
Culver's
What could be more indicative of what's popular amongst the masses than the town square of the internet — Reddit? This year, Reddit users made their preferences clear when it comes to fast food: According to them, Culver's ButterBurger is the best burger in America. But the accolades didn't stop there. Culver's also took home top honors for best frozen treat, making it a double winner in the court of public opinion.
So what's the secret behind Culver's cult following? It starts with the food, of course. The beloved ButterBurger gets its name from the lightly buttered and toasted bun that adds an extra layer of richness to an already juicy beef patty. Then there's the frozen custard — a Wisconsin staple that's denser, richer, and creamier than regular ice cream, made fresh throughout the day. And don't sleep on the cheese curds, another Midwestern favorite that keeps customers coming back for more.
But the great food is only part of the equation. Another reason for it's success is that the company is really selective about its franchise owners, requiring them to be actively involved in day-to-day operations rather than absentee investors. The result is spotlessly clean restaurants, consistently warm service, and well-made food. While other burger chains have struggled to gain traction, Culver's has been crushing it. The chain's sales grew nearly 16% last year – a staggering figure when you consider that total sales at other limited-service burger chains grew just 1.4% over the same period. With over 1,000 locations now spread across 26 states and an average of 50 to 60 new openings per year, Culver's shows no signs of slowing down.
Port of Subs
For over 50 years, Port of Subs was perfectly content being your friendly neighborhood sandwich shop. Founded in 1972, the chain had grown to a respectable 130 locations across seven western states. It was the definition of a regional success story, operating quietly under the radar while bigger chains battled for national dominance. Then 2023 happened, and everything changed.
That's when investment firm Area 15 Ventures acquired Port of Subs and immediately shifted the brand into overdrive. What followed was an aggressive expansion strategy. In 2024, the chain signed a 70-unit development deal with entrepreneur and Army veteran Bryan Densen to blanket the greater Washington, D.C. area — a massive move for a company that had barely ventured beyond the West Coast. But it was just getting started.
The development agreements kept rolling in. Port of Subs inked deals for 60 new locations throughout Minnesota, led by the Mancuso family, with the first flagship store opening in Woodbury in March 2025. Then the chain signed on for 40 units across Denver and Dallas-Fort Worth. Then another 20 unit agreement in Eastern Virginia, set to start rolling out in 2026. In less than two years, Port of Subs went from a quiet regional player to a nationwide expansion machine with a staggering 450 new locations currently in development.
Jersey Mike's
In December 2024, Jersey Mike's celebrated the opening of its 3,000th location, and the brand has been keeping up the momentum ever since. Less than a year later, the chain now operates 3,210 locations. The growth has been remarkably consistent: The brand has been opening around 300 locations each year for the last few years. Much of that success is down to CEO Peter Cancro, who's been steering the ship since 1975 – when he bought the business at just 17 years old with a loan from his former football coach.
Speaking to Entrepreneur, Cancro describes how he puts a lot of care into guiding franchisees. He's developed a unique system built around what he calls "nucleus" — small clusters of Jersey Mike's locations in the same area that work together as a support network. Every franchisee has seasoned operators nearby who can offer guidance and mentorship.
In 2024, private equity giant Blackstone saw the potential and acquired Jersey Mike's for an estimated $8 billion. Cancro retained operational control and significant equity, while gaining access to Blackstone's resources to fuel even more growth. Sure, a lot of the success of the chain is down to Cancro's business acumen — but it's also the food. Jersey Mike's is so good that it was voted the best sub in the U.S. by Reddit. (If you're not sure which to order, our ranking of ranking of the most popular Jersey Mike's subs can help you decide). With 297 locations opening soon, 2026 is shaping up to be another massive year for this beloved chain.
Shake Shack
Shake Shack started out as a hot dog stand in 2001, and over the past two decades, it's cultivated quite the devoted following. Until now, it's remained relatively small compared to other burger chains, with just 355 locations. But that's all about to change.
Last year, the company's CEO laid out an ambitious long-term plan: Shake Shack is targeting 1,500 locations over the next few years. And the momentum is already building. The chain opened 43 new locations in 2024 and expects to open between 45 and 50 company-owned restaurants by the end of this year. By 2026, that number jumps to 55 to 60 new locations. And the expansion is not just on land — the company has also signed a deal with Delta Airlines to serve their burgers to fist class passengers on their flights.
So what's the secret to Shake Shack's success? Speaking on the Masters of Scale podcast, founder Danny Meyer describes how his entire business model is built around a concept he coined called "enlightened hospitality." His main focus — even more than the food itself — was how the restaurant made people feel. Meyer admits that in the early days, he and his staff were completely inexperienced, lacking a lot of fundamental skills. But as he puts it, "whatever it was going to take, I had a desire and an ability to figure out how to make sure people would leave a little happier than however they came." That philosophy of prioritizing genuine human connection has clearly paid off.
Sweetgreen
The year 2025 has been a great one for Sweetgreen. By the end of this year, the company plans to have opened 40 new locations, bringing their fast-casual healthy eating concept to corners of America that have been waiting far too long. Already this year, new Sweetgreens have opened in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New Jersey, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Michigan. And coming soon first-time markets like Phoenix, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Dublin (Ohio), and Sacramento will soon be getting their own locations, while existing strongholds in Illinois, Long Beach, Charlotte, Northern California, Orange County, Texas, and New York are getting additions.
About half of these new locations feature something called the "Infinite Kitchen" — a new technology that automates most of the service. You can watch in real-time as the perfect amount of each ingredient gets dispensed into your bowl, one by one, with machine precision. Staff members step in at the end to add the finishing garnishes and hand you your meal, but the bulk of the work is handled by sleek, efficient automation. It's like watching a sci-fi movie, except it's making your lunch. It's an interesting concept, and admittedly not for everyone — some of us will always crave that slow, cozier, "human" experience. But it's perfect for those looking for something healthy, fast, and affordable. By implementing automation, Sweetgreen is aiming to cut down on both costs and wait times. It's a win-win that's going to fuel their expansion even further, bringing those delicious, fresh salads to more people who are trying to eat well without sacrificing convenience.
Marco's Pizza
Marco's Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza brands in the country, and if you haven't noticed it yet, you will soon. What started as a beloved Ohio brand has exploded into a nationwide operation with over 1,200 stores across 35 states, plus international locations in Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and Mexico.
The story behind Marco's is as authentic as it gets. Founder Pasquale "Pat" Giammarco moved from Sulmona, Italy, when he was just 9 years old, bringing with him a deep appreciation for real Italian pizza. In 1978, he opened the first Marco's Pizza, and that Italian heritage has remained at the heart of the brand ever since.
The numbers speak for themselves. Marco's opened 70 new stores in 2024, and has already added 41 more locations in just the first half of this year. Looking ahead to 2026 and beyond, Marco's is doubling down on strategic multi-unit expansion in the Midwest, East Coast, and Sun Belt. The company is also pushing into non-traditional venues and continuing its international expansion, diversifying its footprint in smart ways. With momentum like this Marco's Pizza is positioned to keep climbing the ranks of America's favorite pizza chains. If it's not in your neighborhood yet, just wait — it's coming.
Cava
Cava was named by Yelp as one of the fastest-growing brands of 2024, and if you've been paying attention to the restaurant world, that recognition probably doesn't surprise you. This Mediterranean fast-casual chain (often compared to Chipotle) has been on an absolute tear, and the momentum shows no signs of slowing down. In 2023, Cava went public with one of the most successful IPOs of the year — shares soared 117% on their market debut, making it one of the top performing IPOs for companies valued above $500 million.
The growth numbers back up the hype. Cava opened 58 new locations in 2024 and has already added over 60 more so far this year. With 439 locations already under its belt, the company has set an ambitious long term target of reaching 1,000 locations by 2032. But what's driving all this success? It comes down to Cava occupying a unique space in the market. It serves healthy Mediterranean food in a fast-casual format, with bowls that are endlessly customizable — we're talking 17 billion possible combinations. That's not a typo.
The brand has also mastered the art of connecting with younger audiences, particularly through social media. Campaigns featuring influencers like Emma Chamberlain and Meredith Hayden, who each created custom limited-time bowls, generated massive buzz. As we move into 2026, Cava represents the perfect storm: a Gen Z darling that also happens to be a Wall Street success story. With healthy eating trends only getting stronger, Cava is positioned to keep climbing.
Raising Cane's
Todd Graves had a simple idea: a restaurant that served only chicken fingers, done really well. Investors thought he was crazy and refused to fund it. So Graves did what any determined entrepreneur would do — he took matters into his own hands. He worked brutal jobs as a boilermaker in Louisiana refineries and then fishing for salmon in Alaska, saving every dollar to make his dream a reality. Fast forward to today, and Graves is America's richest restaurateur with a net worth of $22 billion. Not bad for an idea nobody wanted to bet on.
The growth has been staggering. Raising Cane's opened 118 restaurants last year, a record for the company, and it's not slowing down. By the end of this year, the chain plans to have over 100 new locations open, bringing the total to well over 900 restaurants. At the time of writing, it's sitting at 915 locations and climbing fast toward the ambitious goal of 1,600 restaurants globally.
Looking ahead to 2026, the expansion continues with major plans that include a flagship location in London – a significant milestone as Raising Cane's pushes into international markets. The brand's success comes down to staying laser-focused on doing one thing exceptionally well. The menu is famously simple: chicken fingers, fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, and its signature Cane's sauce. As 2026 approaches and Raising Cane's continues opening locations at a record pace, the momentum shows no signs of stopping. It's getting closer to that 1,600-restaurant target with every passing month.