10 Fast-Growing Chain Restaurants That Will Dominate 2026

Have you ever heard rave reviews about a restaurant only to realize that you'd have to drive hours just to try it? Well, for the chains on this list, the wait just might be over. We did a deep dive through financial reports, press releases, and industry news to find out which of your favorite chain restaurants are set to explode in the year to come. But we didn't stop there — we also wanted to understand how they're pulling it off. What's the secret sauce that has them leading the pack while other chains struggle to keep the lights on?

Some of these chains are already familiar, popular names, while others are just coming into their own. But what they all have in common is that they have tapped into something special when it comes to creating a successful business, and each in their own way. Sometimes it's simply that the product is so good that it generates its own hype. Other times, it's savvy business leaders carefully guiding an army of franchisees like a seasoned captain steering a fleet. And then there are the beloved regional favorites that have caught the eye of deep-pocketed investors, ready to introduce these hidden gems to a national audience. We'll explore what's driving their popularity and identified the smart strategic decisions behind their rapid growth. These are the fast-growing chain restaurants that will dominate 2026 — if you haven't tried them yet, you won't have to wait much longer.