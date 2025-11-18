These 8 Restaurant Chains Got The Worst Customer Reviews In 2025 (So Far)

There's nothing quite like the disappointment of a terrible restaurant. You know the feeling — you've paid good money, you're hungry, and the meal that arrives at your table is so bad that you wouldn't serve it to your worst enemy. To help you avoid this disaster, we've waded through the customer reviews from 2025 to pinpoint exactly which restaurant chains are earning the most complaints. Consider this your warning list.

We dug into multiple trusted sources including Trustpilot, Yelp, Consumer Affairs, and the highly regarded American Customer Satisfaction Index to identify which restaurants are consistently disappointing customers across the board.

There's something darkly fascinating about reading other people's restaurant horror stories, and what we uncovered was certainly eye-opening. Some of the restaurants on our list are struggling with shocking cleanliness problems — think cockroaches on tables, hair in food, and bathrooms that are downright unsanitary. Others are clearly dealing with staffing challenges, whether it's not having enough employees to handle customer volume or staff members who are poorly trained and outright rude to diners. And then there are chains where the food itself is the main culprit, with customers reporting everything from cold, stale meals to dishes that barely resemble what was advertised. So which chains made the list? Some of these names might surprise you.