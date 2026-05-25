8 Beloved Restaurant Chains That Are Closing Locations In 2026

"Fast" is a word you hear often when it comes to food in the United States. People want their meal, and they want it now. According to research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 32% of American adults over the age of 20 eat fast food on any given day. Fast casual restaurants are also extremely popular, as they also prioritize efficiency with a little more emphasis on freshness and quality.

But for all that speed and productivity, even the most popular restaurant chains aren't immune to the effects of economic strain that keeps more people from eating out. They may employ strategies like marking up sodas and fries to offset increasing food costs, but sometimes that can only go so far. For these and many other reasons, several familiar chains are closing locations in 2026. Not all of these chains are on the verge of folding entirely — a number of these closures are part of larger business strategies to boost ailing numbers. But strategic or not, they signal a shift in the American dining market that will be worth keeping an eye on this year and beyond.