The '70s Pizza Chain That Holds A Special Place In Midwesterners' Hearts

There are a lot of pizza chains in the U.S., some national and some regional — and even budget pizza chains can hit the spot. It might be surprising that the first pizza chain in the U.S. wasn't Domino's or Pizza Hut, but actually Shakey's. Then, when we get down to the regional level, especially in the Midwest, Chicago- and tavern-style pizzas come to mind. Outside of Chicago, the state that eats the most pizza is North Dakota, with South Dakota, Kansas, and Wisconsin all coming in the top five largest consumers. But there's a beloved pizza chain from Nebraska that's been keeping Midwesterners happily fed on pizza since the 1970s, and it might just be worth a visit if you're in the neighborhood.

Godfather's Pizza is an Omaha, Nebraska original that was founded in 1973 inside Omaha's Willy's Bar, but it began to franchise a year later, first moving to Lincoln, Nebraska. Godfather's prides itself on offering thick crusts akin to a pie shell, which are loaded with toppings. In 1976, Godfather's Pizza's "Godfather" character was born — certainly influenced by the movie of the same name — and the restaurant created the slogan, "An offer you can't refuse." The franchises quickly grew, and by 1982, Godfather's Pizza had almost 650 locations, second only to Domino's on the national scale. But the brand didn't continue on the unlimited path of growth, and while it's still beloved, it currently runs around 550 locations in 42 states.