The '70s Pizza Chain That Holds A Special Place In Midwesterners' Hearts
There are a lot of pizza chains in the U.S., some national and some regional — and even budget pizza chains can hit the spot. It might be surprising that the first pizza chain in the U.S. wasn't Domino's or Pizza Hut, but actually Shakey's. Then, when we get down to the regional level, especially in the Midwest, Chicago- and tavern-style pizzas come to mind. Outside of Chicago, the state that eats the most pizza is North Dakota, with South Dakota, Kansas, and Wisconsin all coming in the top five largest consumers. But there's a beloved pizza chain from Nebraska that's been keeping Midwesterners happily fed on pizza since the 1970s, and it might just be worth a visit if you're in the neighborhood.
Godfather's Pizza is an Omaha, Nebraska original that was founded in 1973 inside Omaha's Willy's Bar, but it began to franchise a year later, first moving to Lincoln, Nebraska. Godfather's prides itself on offering thick crusts akin to a pie shell, which are loaded with toppings. In 1976, Godfather's Pizza's "Godfather" character was born — certainly influenced by the movie of the same name — and the restaurant created the slogan, "An offer you can't refuse." The franchises quickly grew, and by 1982, Godfather's Pizza had almost 650 locations, second only to Domino's on the national scale. But the brand didn't continue on the unlimited path of growth, and while it's still beloved, it currently runs around 550 locations in 42 states.
What people are saying about Godfather's unique pizzas online
Sure, Godfather's Pizza may not be as well-known as your Pizza Huts and your Domino's, but it is certainly well-liked — partly from nostalgia — but there are some modern lovers of Godfather's, as well. As for the nostalgia, one Redditor wrote, "It was my family's Friday night tradition in the 1980s ... [and] was where I had my first plays on some of the now classic video games [arcade] cabinets." And, on the same thread, another waxed nostalgic: "I remember [its] pizza being really good when I lived in the Midwest as a kid. [Its] pizza crust was pretty crisp and buttery. Definitely different from Pizza Hut, Domino's, and later Little [Caesars]."
As for the modern day, on TripAdvisor, one reviewer in Alabama claimed, "Best pizzas in town!!!" Yes, with three exclamation points, and they continued, "I don't go anywhere else anymore." Another user in Minnesota wrote, "I must say Godfather's Pizza is by far one of the best pizza restaurants I have ever visited." And a commenter in Nevada had high praise for one of Godfather's Pizza's signature pies, the Taco Pie, writing, "This has got to be one of the best [pizzas] I have ever tried." Beyond the Taco Pie, Godfather's offers some other specials, like the Bacon Cheeseburger, the All-Meat Combo, and the Hot Stuff (with pepperoni, Italian sausage, and jalapeño peppers). And, while it might not be as accessible as your day-to-day pizza chain, if you find yourself near a Godfather's Pizza, it might just be worth giving it a try.