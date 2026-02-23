How Pizza Hut Put Food Delivery On The Map In The 1990s

Nowadays, it's easy to take for granted the scope of options on food delivery apps — some of which are entirely virtual restaurants you can't even visit — all only a press of a button away. While it has become an increasingly day-to-day convenience for many, digital ordering is a relatively young phenomenon. The first food item ever ordered online occurred in 1994, and it was none other than a Pizza Hut pie.

Conducted on a now-extinct platform called PizzaNet, the system initially didn't offer added convenience over calling. At the time, the publicly accessible World Wide Web was under a year old. So when a pizza was placed into the checkout — the inaugural order featured mushrooms, pepperoni, and extra cheese — staff at the chain's headquarters then had to manually pass on details to each outlet. Order specifics were confirmed again with each client, as payment only occurred when the pizza arrived, before pizza-making could initiate.

Available at very select locations, the platform didn't immediately replace phone delivery; not many customers had internet access, after all. Still, the system paved the way for a style of food delivery that became widespread around a decade down the line.