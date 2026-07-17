The 9 Best Fast Food Chain Value Menus, According To Customers

As the prices of just about everything continue to rise, people are eating out less and less in an effort to save some cash. To keep customers coming in, fast food chains are betting on low prices and robust loyalty programs to keep fans happy. They are also expanding their value offerings, in addition to introducing new items or bringing back old favorites.

But, low prices alone aren't enough to persuade people to part with their money these days. McDonald's found that out the hard way when it debuted a revamped value menu in April 2026. Customers weren't impressed by the offerings, noting that the breakfast sandwiches and McDouble burger were too expensive for what restaurant goers received.

According to a 2025 McKinsey & Company consumer report, people will skip fast food joints because they want bigger portions and better quality. They also want a better overall experience , with convenience and satisfaction bringing guests back just as often as a good deal. These highly rated fast food value menus are able to meet all those requirements. So, if you're one of the many people watching your wallet these days, these restaurants can fill your belly while saving you some dough.