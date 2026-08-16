12 Delicious Ingredients You Should Add To Baked Beans

When it comes to edible Americana, baked beans are right up there with apple pie and tuna casserole. Up and down the East Coast and into the Midwest, you'll find different recipes and regional variations. Baked beans in New England are sweet and salty, loaded with molasses and salt pork; in the South, they're smoky and syrupy, thanks to a healthy dose of barbecue sauce; and in Texas, baked beans are as hot as a Dallas heat wave.

That's the beauty of baked beans. They're not bound by rules, borders, or even recipes. Sure, you want to follow the basics, like incorporating some combination of sweet, smoky, salty, and tangy flavors, but there's a lot of leniency here. You can go with honey or maple syrup, bacon or prosciutto, soy sauce or miso, tamarind or Worcestershire sauce. And despite their name, you don't even have to bake them! The canned varieties taste great after a quick simmer on the stovetop.

But just as different regions have their own unique additions, you, too, can put your own stamp on this classic comfort food staple. Whether you're starting from scratch or using a store-bought option, here are some delicious ingredients to add to your next batch of baked beans.