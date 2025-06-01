The Unexpected Canned Food That Transforms Baked Beans

Zesty, sweet pineapple is a versatile fruit that has become infamous as a controversial topping for pizza. Among its other uses, did you know that pineapple can also transform your baked beans? Unconventional as it may sound, popping open a can of the tropical produce is just what the chef ordered to elevate your bean dish and take it to the next level.

For the inside scoop on this fruity upgrade, Food Republic reached out to Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and food blogger at Pinch and Swirl. She let us know that pineapple "adds brightness and sweetness without making the dish cloying." Stevens explained, "The natural acidity lifts the richness of the beans and the natural [sugar] caramelizes slightly as it bakes, which adds another layer of flavor. It's subtle but welcome, especially in contrast to smoky or spicy elements."

The flavor profile of baked beans is particularly well suited to a pineapple upgrade. The understated sweetness and acid perfectly pair with the brown sugar of the dish and the tang of other ingredients, like mustard, vinegar, and barbecue sauce or ketchup. When combined with pineapple, baked beans containing bacon or other forms of pork also invoke traditional Hawaiian cooking. In addition to the combo's presence on Hawaiian pizza — which commonly pairs up Canadian bacon or ham with pineapple — the fruit is used to tenderize pork in Hawaii and is also often placed alongside the meat as a side dish.