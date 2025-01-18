Spice Up Meatloaf Night With A Korean-Inspired Glaze

A simple meatloaf is a weeknight dinner classic, a quick and tasty comfort food meal, and one of the under-the-radar dishes that define American cuisine. Everyone has their own go-to recipe, but why not shake it up with something new? Give your meatloaf a Korean-inspired twist by swapping out its customary ketchup topping (or its smoky cousin, barbecue sauce) for a spicy gochujang glaze.

Gochujang is a fermented red pepper paste made from Korean red chili pepper flakes, glutinous (or "sticky") rice, fermented soybeans, and salt, creating spicy, sweet, umami, and salty flavors. The soybeans provide the savory umami notes while sweetness comes from the rice's starch turning into sugar as it ferments (as well as added sugar or tapioca syrup).

The popular Korean staple is sometimes called the "ketchup of Korea," but despite that nickname, the paste's flavor is far too concentrated to use directly on food like ketchup or hot sauce. Instead, small amounts are typically added to stews, sauces, and marinades to elevate their flavor. Gochujang's intensity can be tempered by mixing it with other components to create glazes and dipping sauces.

A gochujang coating on meatloaf strikes a similar balance as ketchup's sweet, vinegary flavor playing off the robust meatiness, but with a more complex depth of flavor and a punch of heat. Experiment by combining different ingredients with the paste to make it, seeing which works best with the add-ins and seasonings in your meatloaf. Common ones include: sesame oil, rice vinegar, maple syrup, honey, sugar, garlic, or soy sauce. You could even mix ketchup with the gochujang for an old-meets-new combo.