The Key To Delicious Scrambled Eggs Is A Little Bit Of This Fruit Juice

Anyone who has been on a mission to create restaurant-quality scrambled eggs has likely experimented with all sorts of additions like water, milk, or even sour cream to transform both their flavor and texture. But if you're looking for a unique way to brighten up your morning meal, you may want to reach beyond dairy to a citrusy breakfast staple. According to chef Serge Krikorian, managing partner and executive chef of Vibrant Occasions Catering, orange juice is the unexpected ingredient you need to level up your egg game.

"You know, when I first heard about adding orange juice to scrambled eggs, I thought 'that's crazy!' But honestly, it's one of those techniques that just works," Krikorian told Food Republic. "The natural acidity in that juice cuts right through all that rich, buttery egg flavor. What I love about it is how it brings out just a hint of sweetness but not like you're making dessert, but enough to make those eggs sing when you add some fresh chives or a good sharp cheese."

Krikorian recommends avoiding heavy-handedness when adding orange juice to your scramble, saying that a teaspoon for two to three eggs should suffice. Once you've added that splash of citrus to the bowl, he recommends whisking it thoroughly so that it's evenly dispersed throughout the egg mixture.