For Mouthwatering Canned Beans, Add One Tangy Ingredient

While buying the best canned beans from the store is very convenient and a great shortcut to a tasty dish, you may notice that they can still be a little bland. To help liven them up a bit, consider adding some punchy condiments that you probably already have at home. One of our favorites can help to both brighten and sweeten your beans: balsamic vinegar.

Acid is one of the best ways to take canned foods, including beans, from dull to dazzling. Thanks to its ability to balance out flavors and bring a bright, tangy complexity to a dish, adding just a teaspoon or two of a tart ingredient can work wonders. Not only does balsamic bring that much-needed acidity, but its natural sweetness plays well with traditional sugary baked beans or the earthy, mild taste of plain ones. The vinegar works overtime to freshen up the beans and make them taste homemade.

When adding balsamic vinegar, make sure you do so at the very end of cooking — this is because the vinegar can become a little bitter if cooked for too long. Once your beans and other flavorings have warmed up on the stove, just remove them from the heat and stir in the vinegar. Taste it and add more if needed. White balsamic vinegar has a gentler, floral flavor, so you can use more without overwhelming the beans, while a traditional strong and syrupy balsamic should be used sparingly.