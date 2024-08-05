The Simplest Way To Upgrade Canned Baked Beans

A summer cookout staple, homemade baked beans can make for a delicious side, amped up main dish, or even an eyebrow-raising aphrodisiac. But if you find yourself short on time or energy, you may look to using canned baked beans. While a tasty option, they're infinitely improved with the classic addition of bacon. All you need is a few pieces of salty and smoky pork and your canned beans will soon be tasting homemade.

Choose your favorite type of bacon for your beans. Center-cut bacon is less fatty and will create less grease, while traditional or thick-cut bacon can add an extra chewy texture and richness. If you opt for the latter two options, consider par-cooking the strips in a pan to render out the excess fat (until just starting to crisp up, but not yet browned). This will prevent a thick layer of bacon drippings from forming top of the beans, while ensuring that the pork will cook all the way through once baked with the legumes.

If you end up with a pan of bacon fat left over, don't toss it! Cook some vegetables in the grease, such as onions and peppers, toss into the canned beans along with the pork, and everything is ready to be baked together. For a more eye-catching dish, you can fully cook a few pieces of bacon, chop, and set aside. Once the beans are done, sprinkle the crunchy bacon on top for a contrasting texture and appetizing appearance.