The Simplest Way To Upgrade Canned Baked Beans
A summer cookout staple, homemade baked beans can make for a delicious side, amped up main dish, or even an eyebrow-raising aphrodisiac. But if you find yourself short on time or energy, you may look to using canned baked beans. While a tasty option, they're infinitely improved with the classic addition of bacon. All you need is a few pieces of salty and smoky pork and your canned beans will soon be tasting homemade.
Choose your favorite type of bacon for your beans. Center-cut bacon is less fatty and will create less grease, while traditional or thick-cut bacon can add an extra chewy texture and richness. If you opt for the latter two options, consider par-cooking the strips in a pan to render out the excess fat (until just starting to crisp up, but not yet browned). This will prevent a thick layer of bacon drippings from forming top of the beans, while ensuring that the pork will cook all the way through once baked with the legumes.
If you end up with a pan of bacon fat left over, don't toss it! Cook some vegetables in the grease, such as onions and peppers, toss into the canned beans along with the pork, and everything is ready to be baked together. For a more eye-catching dish, you can fully cook a few pieces of bacon, chop, and set aside. Once the beans are done, sprinkle the crunchy bacon on top for a contrasting texture and appetizing appearance.
Other umami-packed mix-ins for baked beans
There are lots of ways to dress up canned baked beans that go beyond bacon. Try other savory meat options for extra flavor. Adding sausage is an easy way to change up the texture and taste, especially if you opt for flavored varieties like spicy Italian or Cajun. Or use kielbasa to add a smoky element to your canned beans. Any of these options can be purchased pre-cooked, so you can simply chop them up and mix them in.
A splash of a flavorful condiment may also be missing from your baked beans. Soy sauce packs in the umami flavor and can add just the right amount of saltiness. Worcestershire sauce is similar, but with notes of onions and anchovies to balance out the dish. You can also use the grilling standbys of ketchup and mustard, squeezing in just a dollop of each, to create a sweet and tangy sauce.
As a wildcard option, liquor may not necessarily be what you think of when "umami" is mentioned, but the sweetness of some spirits can really highlight the savory taste in baked beans. A dash of toasty bourbon, golden rum, or even herbaceous tequila will have your guests wondering what is the secret ingredient in those delectable beans. Just don't bother with top shelf liquors, as their nuances will be covered up; instead, use those to make a cocktail to serve with your meal.