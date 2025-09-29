How To Choose The Right Paste For That Perfect Bowl Of Miso Soup

There's nothing quite as soothing as a warm bowl of miso soup. Brimming with umami, it's often topped with silken tofu, wakame seaweed, and fresh green onions. The core ingredients of miso broth are dashi stock and miso paste, a fermented blend of soybeans, salt, and koji (a type of fungus). The most common categories of miso paste are white, red, and yellow. Each has a different taste and intensity that affects the overall flavor profile of the soup. To find out which is best for a perfect bowl of miso soup, Food Republic consulted Maricel Gentile, owner of Maricel's Kitchen and author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook," who explained, "For the traditional bowl of miso soup most people know, I usually use white miso or sometimes a blend of white and yellow."

The color and strength of miso paste depend on the fermentation time. "White miso, or shiro miso, is the lightest and sweetest. It has a short fermentation and tastes almost creamy." She added, "Yellow miso is a little stronger, with more tang and a nice balance of sweet and salty." Together, these create a balanced soup whose flavor is not too overwhelming, making it a perfect starter or a gentle accompaniment to a meal.

"Red miso is wonderful too, but it makes a stronger soup," Gentile advised. While it may not work in a classic, light miso soup, "I like to use it when I add hearty ingredients like mushrooms, root vegetables, or even pork," she told us. "[Red miso] ferments the longest, so it is salty, rich, and very deep in flavor, almost like aged cheese."