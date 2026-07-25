Canned sardines may be one of the most convenient, healthy, and versatile ingredients available. From a nutritional standpoint, they're an absolute powerhouse, containing high levels of protein, calcium, omega-3 fatty acids, and a long list of vitamins and minerals. They're also inexpensive and widely available, which is why they can be found in kitchens from Maine to Spain to Norway.

Still, at first glance, they can be intimidating. Unlike tuna or salmon, the canned sardines are more "fish-like" in appearance. The silvery gunmetal skin is usually left on, and you may even find small pin bones and a tiny spine if you dig thoroughly enough. But despite their look and aquatic aroma, sardines actually taste quite mild, kind of like canned tuna but with a more pronounced seafood flavor. Texturally, the filets are firm, thick, and plump enough to cut with a fork.

There are dozens of ways to incorporate sardines into your everyday cooking. Since they have that gentle oceanic essence, canned sardines can be the main protein or a flavor accent to dips, spreads, and sauces. Sardines canned in oil are silkier and better for dishes that need extra fat or lusciousness, while water-packed sardines retain a firmness that's better for sandwiches, tacos, or chowders. Here are 11 clever ways to use sardines in the kitchen.