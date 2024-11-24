Simple Ways To Spice Up Your Homemade Fried Rice
It is easy to get stuck in a fried rice rut, reaching for the same vegetables, meats, and condiments every time you need an easy meal. But by adding heat in creative (but simple) ways, you can transform this straightforward dish into something incredibly dynamic. While a drizzle from that dependable bottle of sriracha or a big spoonful of DIY chili crisp provide tasty finishes, those are just a couple of options to light a fire in your bowl in the best way possible.
Use jarred condiments, all sorts of sauces, and chili peppers in many forms to bring the heat — just remember, it is always a good idea to wear gloves whenever you are handling hot peppers or anything spicy. If you don't have any, make sure to wash your hands very thoroughly with warm water and dish soap, which helps to break down the oils that carry the fiery capsaicin, and avoid touching your eyes and face! With that being said, here are some top picks for spicing up your favorite fried rice recipe.
Stir-fry fresh peppers
Along with all your favorite veggies and proteins, cook some sliced or diced fresh chilies for your fried rice, as is common in Indo-Chinese versions. Serrano, jalapeño, fresno, and habanero peppers are all great. Keep in mind that when you cook them in hot oil, they will release capsaicin fumes into the air, which can make you cough or cause your eyes to burn. If you are used to cooking fresh chilies, you know to turn on your range hood and avoid inhaling directly over the pan, but an even better approach is to keep the pepper whole.
Hold your pepper down to your cutting board by the stem end, and use the tip of your knife to cut a vertical slit from about a quarter of the way down the pepper all the way to the tip. Rotate the chili, and cut another slit, then add the peppers in at the start of your stir-fry, so the bold flavor infuses the oil and everything else. Since the oil is mostly in contact with the skin side of the pepper, it will not release as many harsh fumes. The inside of the pepper will also cook more gently, with the spicy flavor seeping out bit by bit.
Another option is to add fresh chilies at the very end. In this case, you can very finely dice them, and add them during the last two minutes or so of cooking, just so they have a chance to warm through.
Add ground and dried chilies
When you do not have fresh peppers on hand, open up your spice cabinet instead. Try red pepper flakes, cayenne pepper, or roasted and ground Thai chilies called prik phon krua in your fried rice. For a milder heat, reach for Aleppo or Kashmiri chili powder instead. Pair ground and dried chilies with complementary spices like turmeric, coriander, or cumin, the latter of which is common in Peruvian-style fried rice. A spicy curry powder blend is another great option, which lends a beautiful golden color and warming heat to Thai pineapple fried riced.
Add any ground spices to your rice towards the end of the cooking process. They do need to toast in the oil to release their flavors, but they will burn if they are on the heat for too long. You can also go for whole dried Chinese red chili peppers or Mexican chile de árbol. Toast these small peppers in oil along with your aromatics like onions and garlic, so the flavor perfumes the whole dish. Make sure to stir frequently to avoid burning.
Another delightful cuiside is to take inspiration from Viet-Cajun good. Make fried rice with ingredients like spicy sausage, crawfish, shrimp, or crab. For heat, season it with plenty of Cajun seasoning, which includes spices like cayenne pepper, garlic powder, paprika, black pepper, thyme, and oregano. Finish this version of fried rice off with lots of green onions for freshness, and a few dashes of Tabasco hot sauce for an extra kick.
Make kimchi fried rice
Kimchi is one of the many bold and delicious ingredients that will upgrade your fried rice in an instant. Not only does this fermented Korean pickle bring heat to the party, it also lends tang, funk, crunch, and tons of umami.
For a simple version, start by chopping up some baechu kimchi, which is the very popular version made with napa cabbage. Stir-fry it, and then add day-old rice, some of the kimchi juice, and sesame oil. A garnish of green onions, toasted sesame seeds, and roasted seaweed rounds out this simple, comforting, and spicy dish. The tart and fiery kimchi, nutty sesame, and chewy rice create a perfect balance. Top it off with a runny fried egg for extra richness.
You can also use different types of kimchi in your fried rice. There are versions made with a wide variety of greens, radishes, onions, cucumbers, carrots, and more. For fresher and crunchier styles, use some of the spicy brine to season the rice, and then pile the kimchi on top when it is finished to add some of the snappy texture back in.
Whip up a creamy sauce
Condiment lovers know that a meal is hardly complete without a saucy component, and fried rice is no different. Mayo-based sauces are a great place to start. Try a sriracha mayo, which just includes those two ingredients. You can easily make it as spicy or mild as you like when you whip it up yourself, but store-bought products are also super convenient.
For a similar vibe but smokier flavor, whisk together mayonnaise with the sauce from a can of chipotles in adobo. Feel free to throw in some of the chopped peppers too, for extra heat. Three-ingredient bang bang sauce is another creamy and spicy option that is ideal for those that want a sweeter finish. Add a splash of white, rice, or apple cider vinegar or some freshly squeezed lime juice to any of these sauces for a brighter take.
Peanut sauce is also a great option that is rich, nutty, and slightly sweet. This peanut dipping sauce recipe includes fiery Thai chilies, and it is just as good drizzled directly over fried rice. It is also easily adaptable if peanuts are not your thing. Try almond butter, cashew butter, tahini, or zhima jiang (Chinese toasted sesame paste) instead, and feel free to opt for red pepper flakes or gochugaru for heat if you do not have fresh peppers on hand.
Finish fried rice with prik nam pla
If you love a salty and acidic hit, throw together a classic Thai condiment called prik nam pla. At its most simple, it includes nothing more than chopped Thai chilies marinated in fish sauce. If you can't get your hands on Thai peppers, opt for any fiery chilies instead. You can also add lime juice if you prefer a little tartness, or thinly sliced fresh shallots and garlic for more savory flavor. This is a very bold condiment, so feel free to adjust the intensity with a splash of water, or balance out some of the salt and spice with a bit of sugar.
Because this is a very simple preparation and the bulk of the seasoning is coming from the fish sauce, this is an ideal time to splurge on a good brand. When spooned over a finished bowl of fried rice, the umami-packed sauce adds a deep savoriness and the fresh chilies bring a vegetal flavor, gentle crunch, and piquant punchiness that is just delicious.