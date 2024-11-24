Simple Ways To Spice Up Your Homemade Fried Rice

Along with all your favorite veggies and proteins, cook some sliced or diced fresh chilies for your fried rice, as is common in Indo-Chinese versions. Serrano, jalapeño, fresno, and habanero peppers are all great. Keep in mind that when you cook them in hot oil, they will release capsaicin fumes into the air, which can make you cough or cause your eyes to burn. If you are used to cooking fresh chilies, you know to turn on your range hood and avoid inhaling directly over the pan, but an even better approach is to keep the pepper whole.

Hold your pepper down to your cutting board by the stem end, and use the tip of your knife to cut a vertical slit from about a quarter of the way down the pepper all the way to the tip. Rotate the chili, and cut another slit, then add the peppers in at the start of your stir-fry, so the bold flavor infuses the oil and everything else. Since the oil is mostly in contact with the skin side of the pepper, it will not release as many harsh fumes. The inside of the pepper will also cook more gently, with the spicy flavor seeping out bit by bit.

Another option is to add fresh chilies at the very end. In this case, you can very finely dice them, and add them during the last two minutes or so of cooking, just so they have a chance to warm through.