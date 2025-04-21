Elevate Plain Hot Dogs With These Bánh Mì Inspired Toppings
Vietnam has given the West some incredible culinary delights, including pho and egg coffee, as well as its signature sandwich, bánh mì — there's a reason it's one of the 10 must-try dishes in Hanoi, Vietnam's capital. Bánh mì offers mouths an explosion of flavors and textures, and while the sandwich is traditionally made with proteins like pork or chicken, the sour, puckery, and sweet goodness of the fillings also translates well to hot dogs. Nicole Hunn, recipe developer and founder of Gluten Free on a Shoestring, spoke to Food Republic about how you can add bánh mì flair to your everyday wieners. "For a bánh mì inspired hot dog, go for toppings that hit all the key notes: crunch, tang, freshness, and a little heat," she said.
"I like to add pickled carrots and daikon, sliced cucumber, a few sprigs of fresh cilantro, and thinly sliced jalapeños," she continued. "You can even throw in a few quick-pickled red onions for extra zip." You might also make up the meat marinade for traditional bánh mì, and then brush it over your hot dogs while they're grilling or sizzling on the stovetop. "For people eating gluten-free," Hunn added, "just make sure to use a gluten-free bun or wrap the dog in lettuce or rice paper[;] still totally delicious, and it keeps the textures vibrant."
Don't forget to sauce up your bánh mì hot dogs
Making your own bánh mì pickled veggies and garnishing with cilantro are just a few ways to give your hot dogs the unique and unmistakable flavors of the iconic sandwich. But to take your hot dog version of this Vietnamese favorite to the next level, you'll want to dress it up a bit. "Sauce-wise," said Nicole Hunn, "I'm a big fan of a thin swipe of pâté or even a sriracha-lime mayo to add richness and spice." If your grocery store doesn't carry pâté, you can find it online — we like this French Pork Liver version from Hénaff. And sriracha-lime mayo is just what its title suggests, adding heat from the sriracha (as much as you can stand), unctuousness from the mayo, and a welcome acidity, with a hint of sweetness to cut through all the fattiness, from the lime.
"A drizzle of Maggi seasoning ties it all together with umami," Hunn continued. However, keeping in mind her website's gluten-free focus, she reminded us that Maggi seasoning is not always gluten-free (its main ingredient is wheat protein, after all). "So if that's a concern, look for a GF-certified version or sub in tamari with a splash of rice vinegar," she suggested. "These sauces really elevate the dish and help pull in those deeper bánh mì flavors."