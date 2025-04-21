Elevate Plain Hot Dogs With These Bánh Mì Inspired Toppings

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Vietnam has given the West some incredible culinary delights, including pho and egg coffee, as well as its signature sandwich, bánh mì — there's a reason it's one of the 10 must-try dishes in Hanoi, Vietnam's capital. Bánh mì offers mouths an explosion of flavors and textures, and while the sandwich is traditionally made with proteins like pork or chicken, the sour, puckery, and sweet goodness of the fillings also translates well to hot dogs. Nicole Hunn, recipe developer and founder of Gluten Free on a Shoestring, spoke to Food Republic about how you can add bánh mì flair to your everyday wieners. "For a bánh mì inspired hot dog, go for toppings that hit all the key notes: crunch, tang, freshness, and a little heat," she said.

"I like to add pickled carrots and daikon, sliced cucumber, a few sprigs of fresh cilantro, and thinly sliced jalapeños," she continued. "You can even throw in a few quick-pickled red onions for extra zip." You might also make up the meat marinade for traditional bánh mì, and then brush it over your hot dogs while they're grilling or sizzling on the stovetop. "For people eating gluten-free," Hunn added, "just make sure to use a gluten-free bun or wrap the dog in lettuce or rice paper[;] still totally delicious, and it keeps the textures vibrant."