The 3-Ingredient Crab Cake Sauce You Need For A Tangy Flavor Boost

A well-made jumbo lump crab cake can steal the show on your dinner table all on its own, but a flavorful sauce that complements the sweet and delicate crab meat can take it to the next level. To find out how to whip up an easy sauce that pairs with the savory cakes, Food Republic talked with Chef Blackwell Smith, founder of Lucky Cajun. His go-to recipe? A combination of blood orange, crème fraîche, and tarragon.

"[Traditional] sauces for crab cakes are heavy with mayo," Smith explains. "Crème fraîche gives you that creaminess without ... being thick," he says, adding that it "has a richer flavor that lets the crab shine." He notes that citrus is a natural pairing for shellfish. "The blood orange reduction amplifies the acidity and sweetness of the sauce." Finally, for a tangy pop of flavor, he adds fresh tarragon. While you can use dried tarragon in a pinch, he cautions that it "does not bring the same effect."

To make the sauce, Smith recommends reducing a cup of blood orange juice by three-quarters before mixing it with ½ cup crème fraîche and one tablespoon of chopped tarragon. Don't have one of the ingredients on hand? No problem. You can easily make a simple crème fraîche substitute by combining sour cream and heavy cream. And while blood oranges are ideal for both their flavor and vibrant color, in a pinch you can use common oranges like Valencia or Navels.