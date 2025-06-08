The 3-Ingredient Crab Cake Sauce You Need For A Tangy Flavor Boost
A well-made jumbo lump crab cake can steal the show on your dinner table all on its own, but a flavorful sauce that complements the sweet and delicate crab meat can take it to the next level. To find out how to whip up an easy sauce that pairs with the savory cakes, Food Republic talked with Chef Blackwell Smith, founder of Lucky Cajun. His go-to recipe? A combination of blood orange, crème fraîche, and tarragon.
"[Traditional] sauces for crab cakes are heavy with mayo," Smith explains. "Crème fraîche gives you that creaminess without ... being thick," he says, adding that it "has a richer flavor that lets the crab shine." He notes that citrus is a natural pairing for shellfish. "The blood orange reduction amplifies the acidity and sweetness of the sauce." Finally, for a tangy pop of flavor, he adds fresh tarragon. While you can use dried tarragon in a pinch, he cautions that it "does not bring the same effect."
To make the sauce, Smith recommends reducing a cup of blood orange juice by three-quarters before mixing it with ½ cup crème fraîche and one tablespoon of chopped tarragon. Don't have one of the ingredients on hand? No problem. You can easily make a simple crème fraîche substitute by combining sour cream and heavy cream. And while blood oranges are ideal for both their flavor and vibrant color, in a pinch you can use common oranges like Valencia or Navels.
How to customize your easy crab cake sauce
Chef Blackwell Smith's herbaceous and citrusy sauce is a cinch to make with just three ingredients, but if you want to add even more layers of flavor, he has some recommendations. "Some simple additions to this sauce could [be] fresh ground black pepper, Cajun seasoning and/or fine chopped shallots," he said. "Each of these ... will add a piquant touch." He adds that, unlike broiled crab cakes, fried ones tend to hold their own against heat a bit better.
If you're looking for other ways to craft a creative sauce for crab cakes, you can also consider whipping up an easy and flavorful two-ingredient dip. Simply start with Greek yogurt or sour cream and add an herb or seasoning that pairs well with seafood. You can never go wrong with using Old Bay to spice up crab meat, while chili powder or everything seasoning can add nuanced flavor. For herbs, try dill or cilantro to add zesty brightness to the sauce.