14 Simple Ways To Take Plain Tuna Salad To The Next Level

There's tuna salad — and then there's amazing tuna salad. One incredible ingredient can elevate a ho-hum salad into tinned fish as a lifestyle.

Plain tuna salad's been due for a glow-up. Once salads hit the restaurant scene in the mid-1800s, fish regularly appeared in the mix. Still, it was the invention of canned tuna in 1904 that took all the cooking out of cooked fish, making quick-fix tuna salad the best thing since sliced bread.

Tastes have changed with the times, leading to a collective craving for more flavor, something to dazzle the senses, and, well, whatever it takes to leverage a can of tuna. Luckily, this dish was practically born for transformations, including everything from the crunchier to the sweeter, the lighter, the fluffier, the nuttier, and the, um, vegan-er. Dress it up or dress it down, just don't go on one more day eating the same plain tuna salad you've always known. Here's how to take your tuna to the next level.