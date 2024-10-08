How To Make Fish Tacos With Tinned Fish
Crispy deep-fried Baja-style fish tacos always make a brilliant dinner option — but if you're after something much quicker and fuss-free that still packs flavor, then it's worth using canned fish instead of fresh as a taco filling. To get some expert tips on getting the tastiest results, Food Republic consulted chef Charlotte Langley, CEO of Langley Foods and an Ocean Ambassador for the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC).
"Fish tacos with tinned fish are a breeze, especially when you're using sustainably sourced tinned sardines, mackerel, or salmon," said Langley. "These varieties hold up well to the bold, tangy flavors of tacos, and their rich taste pairs beautifully with fresh toppings like avocado and cilantro." Tinned mackerel and sardines are two types of tinned fish that taste most like their fresh counterparts, so they work especially well in tacos. Pick cans which display the MSC (or ASC) logo to ensure you're choosing a sustainable and responsibly sourced variety.
For fish tacos in a flash, Langley recommends tossing the drained, flaked fish with "a squeeze of lime juice, salt, and pepper." Then all you need to do is layer it onto some soft tortillas with vegetables such as crunchy fresh shredded cabbage or lettuce, creamy avocado slices, and fragrant cilantro. "Serve with an extra wedge of lime for added zing," suggested Langley. A light-bodied white is the ideal wine pairing for fish tacos if you really want to elevate the experience.
More ideas for quick and easy canned fish tacos
Canned fish comes in many different varieties, and with a few fresh ingredients the pantry staple can star in all sorts of hot and cold tacos. Try sauteing your favorite brand of canned tuna in a little oil and stuffing the flavorful fish into tortillas or crunchy taco shells with diced red onions, cilantro, and a creamy sauce, guacamole, or salsa. Add diced jalapeños for a spicier result. Or saute tuna with chopped onions, paprika, chili powder, garlic powder, and salt for a richly savory taco filling.
As chef Charlotte Langley suggested, tinned mackerel also makes for great tacos. Dress the tender chunks of fish with sour cream and hot sauce for a tangy burst of heat, and layer the tortillas with fresh crunchy slaw. Combining canned beans and tinned fish makes a sensational salad, and the pairing also suits tacos. Lightly mash cooked white, black, or kidney beans with softened onions, garlic, and mayo, and mix with flaked mackerel to boost the texture and taste.
Salmon is another good choice, and goes brilliantly with fillings like buttery avocado. Mix chunks of drained fish with herbs and spices such as parsley, cumin, onion powder, chili powder, and garlic powder along with olive oil and lemon juice for a tasty twist. Or go for tinned sardines if you prefer more robust-tasting fish. The briny flavor works beautifully with sweet, tangy salsas such as corn and pineapple.