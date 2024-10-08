How To Make Fish Tacos With Tinned Fish

Crispy deep-fried Baja-style fish tacos always make a brilliant dinner option — but if you're after something much quicker and fuss-free that still packs flavor, then it's worth using canned fish instead of fresh as a taco filling. To get some expert tips on getting the tastiest results, Food Republic consulted chef Charlotte Langley, CEO of Langley Foods and an Ocean Ambassador for the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC).

"Fish tacos with tinned fish are a breeze, especially when you're using sustainably sourced tinned sardines, mackerel, or salmon," said Langley. "These varieties hold up well to the bold, tangy flavors of tacos, and their rich taste pairs beautifully with fresh toppings like avocado and cilantro." Tinned mackerel and sardines are two types of tinned fish that taste most like their fresh counterparts, so they work especially well in tacos. Pick cans which display the MSC (or ASC) logo to ensure you're choosing a sustainable and responsibly sourced variety.

For fish tacos in a flash, Langley recommends tossing the drained, flaked fish with "a squeeze of lime juice, salt, and pepper." Then all you need to do is layer it onto some soft tortillas with vegetables such as crunchy fresh shredded cabbage or lettuce, creamy avocado slices, and fragrant cilantro. "Serve with an extra wedge of lime for added zing," suggested Langley. A light-bodied white is the ideal wine pairing for fish tacos if you really want to elevate the experience.