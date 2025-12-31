What's New At Costco: January 2026 Edition
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Step into Costco, and it's easy to get overwhelmed by the scale of the place. It takes real effort to push through the ever-ending refrigerated aisles — filled with frozen Costco foods you shouldn't skip – then swing by the expansive fresh produce section, before heading to the butcher counter at the best store to buy meat. Like that, the shopping essentials are done, but what about a fun peruse?
After all, not only does Costco stock items in bulk with limited markup, but it also often rotates its item selection, both online and in-store. And with a new year kicking off, this is the time to find new gems on the retailer's shelves. Whether you're looking for more snacks to brighten the work day, a snazzy beverage appliance, or extra convenient food offerings, the new releases cover many realms. Not to mention January is a great time for a pragmatic shopping haul, too — so refresh cornerstone kitchen tools or rework your home hydration system. Learn to navigate the store, and Costco fulfills more than a simple grocery list, making both the kitchen and home more comfortable.
Dig into a sweet blast from the past
Among old-school 90s candy, few sweets have stayed in the zeitgeist quite like Gushers. So whether you're looking for a personal nostalgic explosion or to share the fun with the whole family, grab an 8-pouch pack of these Tropical Fruit Flavored Snacks.
Go all in on a beloved chip flavor
Costco often stocks new Miss Vickie's offerings, and the new January 2026 arrival is a 64-count of the Jalapeño Kettle Cooked Potato Chips. A widely circulated seasoning, Costco previously only sold these pepper flavored chips in a variety pack, but now you can have a voluminous stash for well under a $1 a package.
Stock up on a huge batch of crab legs
Whether it's a dozen sustainably supplied lobster tails or several-pound packages of fresh crab meat, shoppers are used to finding high-quality seafood at Costco. Still, it's hard not to be dazzled by the staggering new 10-pound package of 14-17 Count Alaska Glacier Red King Crab Legs, a quantity of crustacean fit for a seafood feast.
Rinse and drain with a snazzy compact colander
Following the holiday shopping frenzy, it can feel intimidating to add on even more kitchen utensils, no matter the necessity. Yet Costco's new KitchenAid Collapsible Colander offers the perfect trifecta of portability, sleek design, and an affordable price, making it a solid purchase if you happen to be in the market for a new colander.
Try out a delightful new cookie
Costco's holiday cookie selection may be phasing out, but this 24-count of Vanilla Creme Grandma's Mini Sandwiches Cookies serves as a terrific replacement. A perfect contrast of crunchy compact biscuit and velvety vanilla interior, the 3.7-ounce-sized bags make for a portable treat.
Splurge on a sleek new water dispenser
If you want to reduce your reliance on bottled water brands, you can get Costco's new Brio SIMPL W3 Filtered Tri-Temp Countertop Water Dispenser for both environmental and experiential advantages. This eye-catching all-white machine both filters and mineralizes water, all while dispensing with customizable temperatures and volumes.
Buy an innovatively designed cookware set
Kick off the New Year by freshening up pots and pans — especially non-stick cookware, which should be thrown out every five years. And while some Costco Cookware Sets receive mixed reviews, the GreenPan Spectra Diamond 11-piece Cookware Set comes with a boundary-pushing ceramic-coated stainless steel composition that chefs love.
Refresh your cutting board stock
It's easy to keep chopping away at old cutting boards without paying attention to wear and tear. So to refresh this indispensable kitchen tool, grab the well-priced Henckels 3-piece Cutting Boards, composed of a hardy polypropylene material that's dishwasher safe. Store the boards vertically, and you won't have to worry about a slicing and dicing canvas for years to come.
Try out a new energy drink
The energy drink category is on the rise, with an ever-expanding selection of invigorating beverage options. Find your favorite new flavor in the recently arrived Alani Nu Energy Drink Winter Variety Pack, which comes with three flavors containing some 200 milligrams of caffeine a pop.
Add a pretzel sampler to the snack drawer
Crispy, salty, and perfectly bready, pretzels hit the spot as both a convenient snack and a vessel for a wildly flavorful two-ingredient dip. Keep the flavors coming by trying Costco's new variety pack of Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps, filled with fun bags like Buffalo Wing and Garlic Parmesan, in addition to the beloved original version.
Invest in a one-touch latte maker
Love lattes but not playing barista? Costco's snazzy new Philips 4400 Fully Auto Coffee and Espresso Machine crafts a range of flavorful milk coffee beverages, all at the press of a button. The attached revamped milk frother system delivers silky-textured foam, and you can make tasty cold drinks, too — just don't forget to add the ice last in lattes.
Grab an uber-fun beverage machine
As one of the best smart kitchen gadgets, Costco's newly arrived Ninja SLUSHi MAX Smart Frozen Drink Maker lets you craft ideally textured chilled beverages in both the boozy and non-alcoholic realm. To sweeten the deal, you'll get a $100 Costco card included with your purchase, enabling you to stock fun drink mixes while still in the store.
Stock up on freeze-dried pasta meals
The start of the year may not be peak outdoors season, but it's never a bad time to sample a new dehydrated meal. Costco's 12-count Mountain House Pasta Lovers Kit packs in six different ready-to-eat noodle options, ranging from beef lasagne to Buffalo-style chicken mac & cheese — talk about a gourmet dinner prepped using only hot water. It's perfect for camping but also nights when you just can't.