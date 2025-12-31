What's New At Costco: January 2026 Edition

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Step into Costco, and it's easy to get overwhelmed by the scale of the place. It takes real effort to push through the ever-ending refrigerated aisles — filled with frozen Costco foods you shouldn't skip – then swing by the expansive fresh produce section, before heading to the butcher counter at the best store to buy meat. Like that, the shopping essentials are done, but what about a fun peruse?

After all, not only does Costco stock items in bulk with limited markup, but it also often rotates its item selection, both online and in-store. And with a new year kicking off, this is the time to find new gems on the retailer's shelves. Whether you're looking for more snacks to brighten the work day, a snazzy beverage appliance, or extra convenient food offerings, the new releases cover many realms. Not to mention January is a great time for a pragmatic shopping haul, too — so refresh cornerstone kitchen tools or rework your home hydration system. Learn to navigate the store, and Costco fulfills more than a simple grocery list, making both the kitchen and home more comfortable.