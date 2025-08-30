What Company Supplies Costco's Lobster Tails?

A Costco membership truly offers something for everyone, making it more than just a place to shop — it's an experience. From dazzling diamond engagement rings to timeless faves like the cheap hot dog and soda food court combo, this retail giant caters both to the everyday shopper and to those seeking something extraordinary. Of course, Costco isn't just about the food court or fancy accessories. Seafood fans know it as a go-to spot for premium fish and shellfish, which raises the question: where does it get its famous lobster tails from?

The answer is Coastal Seafoods. The company supplies Costco with lobsters that are wild-caught in the North Atlantic waters of Maine and Canada. Maine is known for its sustainable lobster and seafood industry, and Costco's lobster is sustainably sourced and humanely trapped. While prioritizing freshness, Costco's lobster is delivered uncooked and frozen, meaning it doesn't contain preservatives, nor is it cooked before reaching the consumer. This approach makes preparing lobster at home simple while preserving a fresh, homemade experience.

It's extremely easy to cook frozen lobster tails, allowing consumers to enjoy a premium seafood experience without compromising quality. From the variety of products to the careful sourcing of items like lobster tails, Costco continues to do what it does best — delivering both convenience and quality.