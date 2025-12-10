I Tried And Ranked 6 Holiday Cookies From Costco

If your family makes regular weekly trips to Costco like mine does, you'll no doubt notice that the warehouse breaks out the festive decorations and gifts in plenty of time for the holiday shopping season. In addition to the new toys and gadgets in the best new Costco finds, you'll find all kinds of sweets lining the aisles, drawing shoppers with all of their glitz and promises of sugary treats. The holiday season means cookies, and Costco's got plenty. But for all their decorative tins and seasonal sprinkles, the real question is: Which of these cookies are worth your time?

To answer that very question, I tried traditional cookies, ones highly styled to impress, and even cookies even the Grinch would love. My favorite cookies had great presentation, texture, and flavor. Truthfully, it's awfully difficult to make a cookie I wouldn't like, and I enjoyed each option in one respect or another, but in a situation like this, there can only be one winner. Let's see which Costco offering took the top spot.