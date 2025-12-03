This Costco 10-Piece Cookware Set Has Mixed Reviews

Whether it's a nice knife block set or an expensive coffee machine, Costco sells many kitchen products worthy of a splurge. Yet not all of the retailer's items receive glowing reviews — take the T-fal Excellence Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set, for example. This online-only 10-piece set retails for an appealing $119.99, but its mixed reception warrants careful consideration.

The set consists of two fry pans, a deep saute pan with a lid, two sauce pans with lids, and a Dutch oven with a lid. The purchase averages 4.3 out of 5 stars — a generally positive reception at first glance. Yet the nature of the poor ratings can incite understandable nervousness. One customer noted that "after one use[,] the ceramic [non-stick] started chipping." Another pointed out that "[even] unused pots started peeling." Such faults reveal the possibly faulty nature of the set's proprietary InoCeram Glide Technology coating.

Worryingly, customers take issue with the pans amidst use, too. One reviewer claimed that "both fry pan bottoms are not flat," thereby preventing uniform oil application and leading to food clinging to the surface. A different customer added that "all the food sticks even with oil," thus negating the set's non-stock properties. So just to be safe, steer clear of the T-fal set, and look elsewhere for cookware alternatives.