The Smartest Gadget In The Room: 12 Best Kitchen Appliances To Make Your Life Easier

Nothing quite says "home" like the smell of freshly cooked bread. And while I love making bread from scratch and investing all the time into making a crunchy loaf, I have found that a bread machine is the perfect middle ground between simply-available-from-the-store and freshly made. The Zojirushi Home Bakery Virtuoso Plus Breadmaker is an excellent bread machine, and with all the settings and features, it's one smart little tool.

One of the best parts about making bread at home, aside from all the smells, of course, is that you know exactly what's going in your loaf. There's no mystery ingredients here, and once you find your go-to bread recipes, they'll be on repeat. I'm a big fan of The Ultimate Bread Machine Cookbook, and the recipes work well in this Zojirushi machine.

With the Home Bakery Virtuoso Plus Breadmaker, you're at no loss for the many different types of breads you can create. In fact, there are 14 pre-programmed course settings, so this smart machine can make everything from white bread for a sandwich to sourdough for the perfect soup bread. The bread machine can also make unexpected treats like crave worthy coffee cake and even jam to share with your neighbors. The Zojirushi also offers a 15th course that is a homemade setting. This one is a highly customizable cycle with the ability for you to have the machine memorize up to three different homemade courses. This allows more flexibility for bakers who want more control over what the machine does and for how long. There's no need to limit your bread machine to loaves.