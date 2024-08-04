Here's The Only Way You Should Store Cutting Boards

When you're finished washing and drying your cutting board, there's only one place in your kitchen where it belongs: propped up vertically and slightly angled so it doesn't lie flush against the wall. If you have more than one, make sure they're separated with a drying rack or other setup in which they have plenty of space to breathe. Not only will your well-cared-for board accessorize and beautify your kitchen, it'll also get the airflow it needs from all angles to stay dry and happy between uses.

It might seem more convenient to let your cutting board rest on your countertop, especially if you have a small kitchen with limited storage space. But when your board lies flat, there's likely to be moisture trapped between the bottom surface and your counter. Stacking your boards, too, can create a moisture trap. Over time, that excess moisture can create a breeding ground for bacteria, leading to lingering odors and potentially contaminating your ingredients the next time you cook. What's more, when your wooden board stays dry on one side and slightly damp on the other, the wood grains along the damp side can expand, causing the board to warp.