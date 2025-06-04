Old-School Candy From The '90s That Need To Make A Comeback

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sometimes, all it takes is a turn of phrase reminiscent of a slogan you haven't heard in decades to send you on a trip down memory lane. Where food is concerned, studies have shown a direct correlation likely exists between a flavorful memory and the time and place in which it was initially enjoyed. The trouble is, after recounting the glory days of inline skates and the dance craze that was the Macarena, some cravings to relive the 1990s are sadly no longer capable to be satisfied.

Whether this millennium-capping decade was when you experienced your formative years or when you watched your own kids delight in childhood, there are plenty of candies as indicative of the age as Tamagotchis and Super Soakers. If the '90s were before your time, you may not yet understand all the fuss about getting the best flavored gummy in the pack or what particular kind of Butterfinger Bart Simpson refused to let his family lay a finger on. While certain treats may have left the market long ago, the hope to taste them once again remains and each one of these discontinued delights is sure to send some back to summer camps, lunchrooms, or schoolyards swapping trading cards for fruit snacks.