9 Big Reasons Cracker Barrel Is Struggling

Aggressive promotional campaigns and flashy billboards aside, nothing spurs brand loyalty quite like holding the line on both quality and price even under severe financial pressure. The inverse is also true: Nothing gives you a worse reputation than padding menu prices (hi Outback), especially in a market flooded with alternatives. But while fast casual chains were turning to promotional bundles and value menus to weather the pandemic, Cracker Barrel took a different route: aggressive price hikes.

The chain was already losing steam prior to the pandemic, with guest traffic dropping 1.9% between 2017 and 2018 and another 0.7% the following year, per Cracker Barrel. Menu prices were quietly inching up, too, rising 2.3% on average between the fourth quarter of 2018 and the same period in 2019. With in-dining suspended and commodity and labor costs soaring during COVID-19, Cracker Barrel leaned even harder on price hikes to offset waning traffic. Menu prices rose by an average of 1.8% in 2020, per the brand, another 2.1% in 2021, 5.9% in 2022, 8.6% in 2023, and 4.9% in 2024. By mid-2025, Cracker Barrel menu prices had risen by almost 35%, which, while well below the industry average of 39%, still outpaced the national inflation rate by miles.

Even as pricing continued upward, quality remained subpar. Case in point: Those woefully misshapen chicken pot pies. "Taste like everything comes straight out of a can now," one Redditor griped. "Tasteless with no home cooking feel to it. Mushy beans from a pressure cooker. Worst corn muffins ever tasted. They would be better off to buy jiffy muffin mix, theirs are so bad and never browned. They give Southern cooking a bad name."

Quality sentiments remained tepid even after menu overhauls. Aside from padding prices, Redditors blamed the overhauls for reducing serving sizes and whittling down food quality even further than it'd already been. "These new changes have affected the menus. Prices cost more, servings are smaller, items have been changed and there's a noticeable drop in quality. One year ago this was non existent," one Redditor wrote.