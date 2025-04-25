14 Restaurant Chains That Filed For Bankruptcy In 2024

The notion that the vast majority of restaurants fail in their first year may be a debunked myth, but having an established brand with a local or national chain is no guarantee of success. Even for the best planners, a wide range of economic and societal factors beyond an owner's control set the conditions under which they find themselves thriving or surviving.

This is especially true for restaurant chains throughout 2024 as recovering from the trials of a once-in-a-century pandemic were compounded by the persisting impact of 40-year high inflation. On top of that, changing consumer trends found a considerable number of well-known brands heading to court to seek the protections of Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Less a death knell and more a warning bell, only some of the popular eateries choosing this route wound up closed for good. Others changed hands, and a few managed to come out on the other side with a positive outlook moving forward. Here's 14 restaurant chains that had to file bankruptcy in 2024.