The Old-School Restaurant Chain That's A Seasonal Decor Goldmine

If you love seasonal decor that speaks to every holiday, there's one unusual spot you might be skipping on shopping trips that you have to check out. Funnily enough, this place is none other than Cracker Barrel, an old-school restaurant chain where you can grab a bite to eat and some fun items before heading out the door. If you're confused as to how this chain — known for its pancakes that taste so much better than other spots, cheesy hashbrown casserole, and perfectly crispy country-fried steak — also has tons of holiday-themed items, that's understandable.

At first glance, it seems like an unlikely duo, but step into the front section of the store, where the shop is often located, and you'll understand the vibe and fall for the country charm. Plus, the storefront is perfect for browsing while you're waiting for your meal, or for shopping after you've satiated your appetite! Depending on the season, the chain features a variety of figurines like this adorable pumpkin pie slice candle, kitchen towels, wall decor, and signs. More specifically, for Fall or Halloween, they currently have items like this super adorable light-up Harvest House that looks like it's straight out of your favorite autumn movie. Perhaps you'd like to enhance your front porch with this leaf- and pumpkin-adorned Welcome Post, which instantly adds coziness.