While many steakhouse chains succeed by offering a combination of reasonable prices, great flavor, and value, some fail to meet these standards. Food Republic, for instance, ranked the best and worst steakhouse chains in the U.S., and Outback emerged as one of the bottom contenders.

First, Outback is often more expensive than its competitors. A 13-ounce ribeye costs $27.99 at Outback, while a similar steak is $26.49 at LongHorn and $25.49 for a 14-ounce version at Texas Roadhouse. While LongHorn offers a slightly more upscale dining experience and Texas Roadhouse embraces a casual Western theme, Outback Steakhouse is not even actually Australian, and lacks a clear identity. Rumors that Outback cooked its steaks in beef tallow were later discredited and traced to unreliable social media accounts, leaving the chain without any unique flavor boost you couldn't find elsewhere.

Second, its quality has dropped significantly in recent years. While the Bloomin' Onion may have made it famous, you can now find a cheaper, arguably higher-quality version at Texas Roadhouse. Add to this the Outback subreddit filling with complaints about menu cuts, prime rib being available only on weekends, an overall drop in quality, and some locations adding a mandatory 2.99% hospitality fee, and you have one of the worst steakhouse chains in the country.