The Meaning Behind Cracker Barrel's Old Logo
Though Cracker Barrel may seem like a time capsule to an older age of creaking floorboards, rocking chairs, and dumplings, the company's shift towards a new modern decor comes with an additional change: an overhaul of the logo. Though rumors swirled about who the old-timer on the logo was, Cracker Barrel set the record straight on its blog.
The whole brand identity of Cracker Barrel has historically been a focus on old-style country stores, provisioning and resting spots for weary travelers and local workers alike. To synergize with its iconic decor of barrels, old signage, and checkerboards, Bill Holley, a designer out of Nashville, sketched a draft of its logo featuring an "old-timer wearing overalls." While many customers speculated the man was Herschel McCartney, uncle to Cracker Barrel's founder, Dan Evins, this is not the case. However, Uncle Herschel's principles surrounding humility, good treatment of others, and serving delicious food are certainly integral to the company's mission statement.
That mission statement now also focuses on the phrase "All the More," signaling a change in the brand's focus and hopeful positioning in the minds of consumers. Though the change in decor and logo created no small amount of online backlash, it seems like these decisions are here to stay as Cracker Barrel seeks to rebrand itself as a more modern, but still down-home, dining option.
More on Cracker Barrel's rebrand
Like many other chain restaurants from Outback to McDonald's, Cracker Barrel's post-COVID era focuses on overhauling its brand perception and menu. The pancakes may still taste so much better, and it may still have the best boxed mac and cheese, but little else is recognizable about this American icon.
The rebrand of both its logo and store decor aims to combat a decrease in foot traffic and reduce employee headache. Though the overhaul's planned cost sits at around $700 million, Cracker Barrel hopes that a new logo wins new customers and "celebrate(s) the diversity of all our guests." Additionally, while the knickknacks and Americana lining the walls supported the brand's identity as a place for down-home comfort food, the logistics of hunting down, cleaning, and maintaining so many antiques at over 600 locations could be a hassle. This is all without even getting into menu changes, which aim to simplify preparation and reduce the number of low-demand items.
In an interview with Good Morning America, CEO Julie Felss Massino claims that the overall reception of the rebrand has been "overwhelmingly positive." She reiterates that any and all changes aim to only improve customer dining experiences and employee work experiences. Though its 12% share drop on August 21, 2025, following the announcement, might be temporary, the mixed feelings on Cracker Barrel's changes will certainly lead to some changes in customers.