The Meaning Behind Cracker Barrel's Old Logo

Though Cracker Barrel may seem like a time capsule to an older age of creaking floorboards, rocking chairs, and dumplings, the company's shift towards a new modern decor comes with an additional change: an overhaul of the logo. Though rumors swirled about who the old-timer on the logo was, Cracker Barrel set the record straight on its blog.

The whole brand identity of Cracker Barrel has historically been a focus on old-style country stores, provisioning and resting spots for weary travelers and local workers alike. To synergize with its iconic decor of barrels, old signage, and checkerboards, Bill Holley, a designer out of Nashville, sketched a draft of its logo featuring an "old-timer wearing overalls." While many customers speculated the man was Herschel McCartney, uncle to Cracker Barrel's founder, Dan Evins, this is not the case. However, Uncle Herschel's principles surrounding humility, good treatment of others, and serving delicious food are certainly integral to the company's mission statement.

That mission statement now also focuses on the phrase "All the More," signaling a change in the brand's focus and hopeful positioning in the minds of consumers. Though the change in decor and logo created no small amount of online backlash, it seems like these decisions are here to stay as Cracker Barrel seeks to rebrand itself as a more modern, but still down-home, dining option.