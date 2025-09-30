The Breakfast Chain You Didn't Know Was Owned By Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel has many devoted fans who feel connected to the chain, and showed with the backlash it received when it began modernizing its rustic country-store look in 2025. Cracker Barrel eventually reversed course, including returning the man sitting next to a barrel it had removed from its classic logo, which has a meaning behind it. But even those loyal customers may not know that Cracker Barrel owns a separate breakfast restaurant chain called Maple Street Biscuit Company.

Cracker Barrel bought Maple Street in 2019, seven years after its founding in 2012, praising the Jacksonville, Florida, fast-casual chain for making its food from scratch and paying attention to hospitality. Maple Street describes itself as a modern twist on comfort food. It also promotes its commitment to service, cleanliness, and sustainability.

At the time of acquisition, there were 33 Maple Street locations in seven states, and in the years since, it grew to 68 restaurants in 10 mostly Southern states. But that's no longer true. In September 2025, Cracker Barrel announced that it was closing 14 of the chain's locations, nearly 20%, saying they "didn't meet our financial expectations" (per USA Today). That move came after it had reduced expansion plans for Maple Street a year earlier amid low sales performance.