13 Chain Restaurants With The Absolute Best Senior Discounts
Experience may be a unique perk that comes with growing older, but it is far from the only advantage to getting on in years. This is especially true when it comes to dining out at one of your favorite restaurants. Understanding that both closing in on and surpassing retirement age can place restrictions on spending, many businesses endeavor to entice those on fixed incomes to splurge at their establishments by tailoring offers that fit their customers' habits in addition to their wallets.
So it is that nationwide brands — with participation in promotions often left up to the local level — routinely cater to their elderly clientele with a 10% discount. As capitalism thrives on competition, some chains have seen fit to sweeten their deals even further by lowering the threshold or upping the savings. Read on to learn about some of the best offers out there to help make the golden years truly shine.
A&W
More often recognized for its iconic soda found in supermarkets, convenience stores, and fountain dispensers across the country, before A&W became known specifically for its root beer, it had started as a roadside stop in 1919 that quickly expanded into an international restaurant chain. While generations have passed since Roy W. Allen and Frank Wright — the brand's namesakes — launched their California dream with freezer-stored mugs, even some of the youngest mature Americans are eligible to take advantage of a discount at A&W restaurants.
One need only be over the age of 55-years-old to score a 10% discount at participating A&W locations. That means that diners younger than the bacon cheeseburger, which owes its creation to Lansing, Michigan franchise partner Dale Mulder in 1963, can enjoy a deal on the original or one of the spinoffs by itself or as a combo. In addition to the discount, A&W restaurants offer special promotions, previews of upcoming menu items, and a free root beer float each year on a customer's birthday by signing up to join Rooty's Mug Club.
Cicis Pizza
For fans of a buffet line, the prospect of unlimited servings is an enticement unto itself with no need of added bonuses. That said, receiving the first correspondence from AARP in the mail about the time you turn 50-years-old also signals an opportunity to score a discount on slices at Cicis Pizza. Among the offers available through annual membership in the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), a 15% discount is offered for those opting to dine-in one of the more than 270 restaurant locations around the country.
As with many chains, the Texas-based buffet franchise makes clear that individually owned operations are free to make their own call on discounts. Therefore it remains ideal to check beforehand whether the AARP promotion is honored — as would be the case in seeking a discount for military personnel or large groups. Worth noting, since AARP does not restrict its membership to those over 50-years-old, younger consumers interested in scoring some savings are just as eligible to signup to take advantage of the promotions where available.
Denny's
Whether or not you assent to the notion that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, there is little question that it is the best opportunity for seniors to save when dining at Denny's. The popular restaurant chain, that made its start in Lakewood, California as Danny's Donuts before a number of rebrands were made — including one to avoid confusion for another chain in Los Angeles — set aside a number of menu options for those 55-years-old and up. Though available all day, the deals are arguably best enjoyed to start the day.
Fans of breakfast fare can select from one of three combos centered around eggs such as the 55+ Starter that allows diners to enjoy one egg cooked to their liking with a trio of sides. In addition to the menu options that also feature an omelette and scrambled eggs, customers at Denny's are able to take advantage of a 15% discount whether they choose to dine in the atmosphere of Americana or order their meals to enjoy elsewhere via their AARP membership. The discount is applicable for breakfast and dinner options alike.
Friendly's
Peewee sports teams are not the only sundae savorers looking to satisfy a sweet tooth. Fortunately, Friendly's offers a few different options for customers over 60-years-old to enjoy a meal with or without one of the famed Happy Ending sundaes. Rather than offering a set percentage off the menu or select items, Friendly's caters to its aged-clientele with a senior menu that includes lower prices for entrées such as burgers, salads, and chicken tender platters.
Since Friendly's owes much of its popularity to its ice cream offerings, seniors are also able to take advantage of a free sundae with their lunch or dinner orders akin to the offer with the Happy Ending menu, or they can enjoy a complimentary coffee with breakfast at select locations. For those unable to find what they are looking for out of the curated choices, it remains an option to use an AARP membership to get discounts on regular menu selections. Of course, as seasonal promotions come and go, the restaurant chain also has a subscription for fans to keep apprised of what deals are on the horizon with its Friendly's Fan Club.
IHOP
Seniors seeking savings have a lot of options on where to go — and the same can be said for when they choose to eat at the International House of Pancakes. What started with a single location in Burbank, California has since expanded across seven decades to hundreds of restaurants around the world, many of which are open around the clock, seven days a week. Seven also happens to be about the lowest price customers 55-years-old and over will pay for one of IHOP's over 55 seven menu items when they do not want to make their own pancakes with that great diner taste.
Priced between $6.99 and $8.99, the restaurant that serves breakfast all day offers four plates to satisfy those cravings, including one with a short stack of their namesake staple along with bacon and eggs. In addition to the breakfast options that feature sausage, hash browns and French toast, as well, mature customers looking for a lunch or dinner item are equally in luck. Three platters served with French fries allows IHOP's golden gourmands to enjoy a BLT, shrimp, or crispy fish.
Jack in the Box
Even for those who are not living on a fixed income, discounts are no joke amid jarring ups and downs in the economy. So while it's a welcome that many restaurants and other businesses offer discounts of their own accord or through a membership program, Jack in the Box gives a little extra when it comes to generosity. One needn't be an early bird to score 20% off a meal at the San Diego, California-based restaurant chain so long as you provide proof to your order taker that you are over 55 years old at participating locations.
Be it all day breakfast — or burgers at breakfast — tacos, or a shake, the older demographic is eligible for considerable savings on top of other deals offered by the chain located in 21 different states. Repeat customers can also take advantage of another way to save by joining the loyalty program that accrues points with every purchase. Members of the Jack Pack program are able to redeem their points for discounts, special offers, and select free items when applicable. However, loyalty remains key to make the most out of the deal as inactivity for a year results in any earned points getting wiped from the system.
Long John Silver's
Since 1969, Long John Silver's has been serving up seafood as fast food platters with many fans returning for the hushpuppies alone — even those who aren't sure why they're called that. As customers who have been around as long as the "Treasure Island"-named chain have crossed a number of thresholds to score senior discounts, the Lexington, Kentucky-based business partners with an organization benefiting mature Americans to provide exactly that.
While AARP is widely known for providing deals and promotions to those over the age of 50-years-old, it is not alone. Since 2007, the Association of Mature American Citizens (AMAC) has been making its own efforts to deliver benefits in the market. Consumers interested in joining the group need only be over the age of 18-years-old to become an annual member. However, to participate in earning anywhere from 10% to 20% off at Long John Silver's, as offers vary by location, AMAC members have to be over the age of 55-years-old. Other ways to save on seafood at the chain in over 30 states include daily promotions made available through its Seacret Society rewards program, accessible through the restaurant's downloadable app.
Papa John's Pizza
Just as there are multiple organizations offering savings for America's seniors, there are tons of pizza places vying to satisfy tastebuds. As it happens, fans of Papa John's Pizza don't have to choose when it comes to earning a discount during the golden years. Whether customers are signed up with AARP or AMAC, ordering from Papa John's website includes the option to enter a promo code related to the over 50 organizations to score 20% off of the regular menu choices.
Now operating for more than 40 years, the popular pizza chain started in Jeffersonville, Indiana and has since grown to an internationally recognized brand with headquarters in both Kentucky and Georgia. The sizable operation comes with other ways to offer benefits to loyal customers as Papa John's is one of many companies providing its own rewards program. So, on top of the discount through participating senior organizations, mature pizza lovers can earn points with every purchase to build up future savings referred to as Papa Dough. It is worth remembering that the program most rewards routine customers as inactivity after six months can lead to the expiration of membership.
Perkins
Between increased longevity and greater accessibility, 50 years old and up may well be the new 40 or younger for some at the same time that midlife crises have become passé and rebrands are in vogue. Among a considerable number of old-school restaurant chains making a comeback, Perkins has worked to appeal to a varied customer base, including by offering deals to seniors with its menu geared toward diners over 55 years old.
Instead of applying a discount to the standard fare, the restaurant chain, that started as Smithies Pancake House in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1957, has an array off options to satisfy appetites at any time of the day. In addition to five different breakfast choices, Perkins provides mature customers with seven selections for lunch or dinner like a pot roast platter and grilled pork chops. Like some of its diners, operating across seven decades has seen trends come and go and the chain is taking advantage of some of the latest opportunities including through a partnership to provide catering options as well as branching into the fast-casual industry with Perkins Griddle & Go.
Sizzler
Pizza and wings like those offered at Cicis aren't the only unlimited options that seniors can enjoy when looking for a discount. Beyond merely greens, Sizzler's salad bar also includes pasta, tacos, and dessert choices that allow customers to get the best bang for their buck before even accounting for menu selections geared specifically to aged guests. Marketing the deals to their "Honored Guests," Sizzler fans over 60-years-old can sup on items like burgers and ribs at discounted prices where available.
On top of those offerings, and discounts up to 15% in some locations, Sizzler also serves up some smaller portion selections for those less interested in indulging on their night out. What's more, with age comes opportunity and the chance to sign up for the Real Deal eClub. Through the promotion, customers are able to access promotions like a free burger to enjoy on their next visit to the chain that first opened in Culver City, California. While it experienced some growing pains over the years, Sizzler began working on a comeback more recently with an apt focus on customers in the Golden State.
Sonic
For those who grew up on nostalgia for bygone days in the '50s and early '60s with shows like "Happy Days" and films like "American Graffiti" — which both happen to feature Ron Howard — a drive-in may have considerably more appeal than a drive-thru. Among the choices diners have to satisfy their cravings for Americana, seniors can capitalize with savings at participating Sonic locations in more than one way.
Known for its extensive drink menu, seniors visiting America's Drive-in can choose between getting a 10% discount on their order or obtaining a beverage on the house to go with their meal. Customers needn't answer any trivia about the Fonz to take advantage of the offers as the only requirement is to show proof that you are in fact older than 60 years old. Those looking to take advantage of other offers have the option of downloading the chain's mobile app that routinely alerts customers to new deals on drinks, snacks, treats, and secret menu items no matter how old you are. Since the discounts are limited to participating locations, offers and availability can vary including times of day that seniors can stretch their dollars the furthest.
Steak 'n Shake
Happy hour may set your mind to thinking about crowded bars of blue- and white-collar workers co-mingling to forget about their day on the job, but the booze business isn't alone in catering deals to the clock. In fact, it's only one of a few different offers that Steak 'n Shake provides on top of special promotions for customers in their 50s and older. For starters, Mondays and Tuesdays are prime savings opportunities for those craving steakburgers over the age of 50-years-old as participating locations serve up a 10% discount.
Another way that Steak 'n Shake seeks to get customers in booths during non-peak hours comes with special happy hour savings on weekdays between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Like the restaurant offers half priced drinks and shakes between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, the senior happy hour allows mature customers to chow down on a senior meal deal. Like many other fast food establishments, Steak 'n Shake also rewards repeat customers if they signup for the app that includes opportunities to earn points toward future purchases as well as the chance to order ahead to streamline the various dining options.
Whataburger
As the go-to fast food restaurant of the Lone Star State and a particular native celebrity chef, Whataburger's reputation precedes it and there are quite a lot of Texans over the age of 55 years old to accommodate. Anyone of them is eligible to take advantage of an offer for a free drink with a purchase of a meal at participating restaurants.
Additionally, as the uniquely Texan economy has brands like Whataburger stand out from other popular chains with favorites like the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, customers over 62-years-old have the option of saving 10% on their purchase at some locations when they dine-in. As it happens, Whataburger's popularity with all ages has made its way to the silver screen as actor and director B.J. Novak featured a first-timer's experience in the state with a family that introduced him to the concept, "Wherever you are, there's a Whataburger."