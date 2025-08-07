16 Of The Oldest Restaurants In The US
The United States may not be as old as some other countries, but it's got no shortage of landmarks that bring visitors back to those old days when the stars and stripes were new. Thankfully, many of these places are restaurants, which means you can stuff your face and enjoy a little piece of history at the same time. Good food and a bit of education — what more could you want out of dinner?
America's past is rife with exploration violence, politics, revolution, and innovation. It's a fascinating story, and chowing down is honestly a pretty cool way to turn an eye to national history. The Founding Fathers and other early Americans needed to go out for brunch as much as you do, and they had plenty of places to do it. Several of these businesses have stood the test of time, which means you can enjoy some of the same sights witnessed by American history's most colorful characters. Without further ado, here are 16 of the oldest restaurants in the U.S.
The Log Inn in Haubstadt, IN (1825)
The Log Inn used to serve as a stagecoach stop during the 19th century. It was an important resting place between early Evansville and Vincennes in Indiana, and it even played host to none other than America's tallest president, Abraham Lincoln. These days, The Log Inn does not see quite so many stagecoaches, but it does serve up family-style dinners for hungry travelers, including solid, classic fare like chicken, ham, quality mashed potatoes, and hot rolls with butter.
They also do a la carte hor d'oeuvres like fried mushrooms, onion rings, hefty homemade eggrolls, and "nacho nuggets," the latter of which doesn't sound like something Honest Abe would've eaten. The Log Inn has seen some modernizing and remodeling since 1825, but today it's serving much the same purpose as it always has: good food and a little respite.
(812) 867-3216
12491 County Rd 200 E, Haubstadt, IN 47639
The Horse You Came In On Saloon in Baltimore, MD (1775)
The Horse You Came in On Saloon isn't filled with steeds, but that shouldn't stop you from visiting this historic saloon in Baltimore, Maryland. Established in 1775, when visitors would indeed have used horse travel to reach it, this antique restaurant's fabulous relief signpost marks a very old institution that operated before, during, and after Prohibition, which it claims as an exclusive accolade among Maryland bars.
Its other major claim to fame is that it served as the last known destination of Edgar Allen Poe, which is just the right combination of fascinating and creepy to give customers a sense of awe as they drink and dine in the very place Poe imbibed his final cocktail. Despite being on the East Coast, The Horse adopts a vaguely Old West theme, serving things like "Wild West Wings" and the blueberry vodka-infused "Mexican Mule."
(410) 327-8111
1626 Thames St, Baltimore, MD 21231
Old Absinthe House In New Orleans, LA (1807)
On the corner of Bourbon and Bienville, you'll find the Old Absinthe House — yes, even the address of this restaurant is thematic. It's dripping with that old-fashioned Louisiana style so characteristic of downtown New Orleans. It was originally a grocery store, then a coffee house, and then an "absinthe room," which for some reason sounds vaguely more sinister than its current title. Supposedly, famous figures like Mark Twain, P.T. Barnum, and Robert E. Lee stopped in for a little visit at one point or another.
The Old Absinthe House is also reportedly home to some number of ghosts. Surely these apparitions would not include unhappy customers looking for vengeful refunds — not when the menu offers such heady cocktails as the Pimm's Cup and brandy milk punch. In any case, the place is mostly populated by patrons who are alive and well, and who know this haunt as one of the most exciting places to grab a drink.
ruebourbon.com/old-absinthe-house
(504) 523-3181
240 Bourbon St, New Orleans, LA 70112
The '76 House in Tappan, NY (1668)
This is literally the oldest tavern in the United States. Hailing from misty old 1668, The '76 House claims to be more than 350 years old (though sources vary; it is very old, regardless). Restored to its original glory by the Norden family, it was allegedly visited by numerous generals of the Continental Army, including George Washington himself. And no wonder they liked it so much: It's got multiple cozy fireplaces, a garden patio and a porch for outdoor dining. What former president could say no to amenities like that?
The menu itself is pretty fun and diverse, serving burgers, bratwurst, fish and chips, and one very holiday-flavored "Thanksgiving Sandwich." The '76 House hosts events from time to time, which typically involve live music and offer limited things like a brunch buffet or a vendor shopping experience. It may be a small stone building, but it's got a big personality.
(845) 359-5476
110 Main St, Tappan, NY 10983
The Village Tavern in Long Grove, IL (1847)
As Illinois' oldest restaurant in continued operation, this restaurant is a quaint piece of American history sitting right beside Old McHenry Road in Long Grove. Things have changed since 1847, but The Village Tavern remains much the same, bearing hallmarks of antiquity like its huge brick fireplace and hand-crafted beams of sturdy oak. On the exterior, The Village Tavern has one of those charming hanging signs that swings in the breeze like something out of America's colonial past — which is exactly where it's from.
The Village Tavern is famous for its huge 35' "Presidents Bar," which is an asset acquired from McCormick, Chicago, after the bar's original home burned in a fire during the 1960s. Served at said bar is a solid variety of craft beers on tap or from the bottle, as well as a strong selection of wines. These days, this restaurant is known for its juicy half-pound burgers; it also serves a popular fish fry, freshly breaded for customer satisfaction.
(847) 634-3117
135 Old McHenry Rd, Long Grove, IL 60047
Glur's Tavern in Columbus, NE (1876)
Formerly known as the "Bucher Saloon," Glur's Tavern was established in 1876, a popular old Nebraska highlight west of the Missouri River. Glur's was apparently visited by William "Buffalo Bill" Cody near the end of the 19th century. One story has it that he stopped in to buy every other patron a round of drinks with a $1,000 bill, which presumably would have more than covered the cost back then.
Glur's is named for Louis Glur, who worked at the bar as a youngster until adulthood and eventually purchased the whole operation. When the Prohibition rolled around, Glur developed a plan to save his tavern by stocking it with game supplies like cribbage boards and cards just to give people a reason to visit and spend their money — and it worked. Now Glur's Tavern is a fun little piece of history for locals and tourists alike, offering a little menu of things like french fries, shrimp baskets, and chicken wing dings.
visitnebraska.com/columbus/glurs-tavern
(402) 564-8615
2301 11th St, Columbus, NE 68601
Warren Tavern in Boston, MA (1780)
The oldest tavern in all of Massachusetts, this place is yet another of Boston's seemingly countless tethers to early American history. Warren Tavern saw some Revolutionary War celebrities stop in for a drink, including George Washington and Paul Revere. These old colonial heroes really made the rounds. Speaking of major figures from American history, this restaurant was named after Dr. Joseph Warren, a Revolutionary War hero who was killed at the Battle of Bunker Hill. Erected in 1780, this restaurant was one of the first buildings to crop up after the British sacked Charlestown, and it has since served as a monument to his bravery in battle.
Warren Tavern is the second entry on our list reportedly cursed with colonial apparitions, including a mysterious woman in a black Victorian dress. What's not cursed is the menu, which offers hearty New England fare like stuffed quahogs and fried clams. Warren Tavern has remained true to its roots, and patrons will be pleased to enjoy the cozy aesthetic of its wooden beams and wide-plank floors.
2 Pleasant St, Charlestown, MA 02129
(617) 241-8142
The Golden Lamb in Lebanon, OH (1803)
What began with a ticket from New Jersey to Ohio ended up as a long-standing tribute to old America. In 1803, New Jerseyan Jonas Seaman took up residence in Ohio and undertook to get himself a license for his very own "house of public entertainment." Thus the Golden Lamb was born. Today, the place is still up and running in the town of Lebanon, a grand old restaurant/hotel combo that shouldn't be missed if you're in the area. Supposedly, the restaurant's name is derived from the sign that hung out front: An eye-catching golden lamb designed to cater to illiterate early travelers.
The Golden Lamb has played host to 12 U.S. presidents and a variety of other big names like Charles Dickens, Harriet Beecher Stowe, and Neil Armstrong. Its hotel component is still going strong too, and there are several rooms on The Golden Lamb's fourth floor that serve as museums and tribute to the innkeepers who have operated the establishment over the years. The restaurant is a little bit on the upscale side, so prepare for things like braised lambshank and chateaubriand.
27 S Broadway St, Lebanon, OH 45036
(513) 932-5065
The White Horse Tavern in Newport, RI (1673)
The oldest eatery in the country, Rhode Island's White Horse Tavern was a den for pirates during ye olde times. This place is so old it actually predates the formal establishment of the U.S. by a little more than 100 years. Originally, in 1652, this building was the private home of Francis Brinley. Just over twenty years later, it opened for business as The White Horse Tavern. A few owners down the line, it came under the management of famous pirate William Mayes Jr., who operated in the Red Sea during his active years.
Sadly, this historic landmark restaurant is no longer under the thumb of a vicious sea marauder. But the current owners have seen to it that the menu offers heaps of marine-appropriate food fit for a pirate, such as lobster ravioli, bacon-wrapped scallops, and plenty of oysters.
26 Marlborough St, Newport, RI 02840
(401) 849-3600
The Tadich Grill in San Francisco, CA (1849)
Tadich Grill is the oldest continuously run restaurant in California, and its current grandeur makes its humble beginnings all the more impressive. What started off as a simple coffee stand and grill serving sailors and merchants off the California coast eventually grew into a saloon. It was purchased by John Tadich in 1887, destroyed in the infamous 1906 earthquake, and finally rebuilt under the same name.
It's passed down through many hands over the years, but Tadich Grill has been an incredibly resilient business, surviving everything from pandemics to kitchen fires. Despite its incredible grit, this is a classy restaurant that describes its style as that of a European bistro. It serves meals for the refined palate, including swordfish, Oysters Rockefeller, and bread pudding. Half the seating is maintained for reservations only, so it's kind of a big deal to get a table there.
240 California St, San Francisco, CA 94111
(415) 391-1849
The Buckhorn Exchange in Denver, CO (1893)
The sun-worn brick exterior of The Buckhorn Exchange is a monument to Colorado history, located in Denver's oldest neighborhood. Styling itself "Denver's original steakhouse," this little slice of culinary history has always been a restaurant, but it now also serves as a fun little museum for curious Denverites and tourists. The Buckhorn menu is populated by meaty offerings along the lines of beef steak, buffalo elk, and pork ribs. It's heavy eating for the hungry traveler, but wait until you try its appetizers: alligator tail and red chile-marinated rattlesnake, which may be a little too "Old West" for some patrons' tastes.
That said, unexpected appetizers are exactly what you'd expect from a restaurant pioneered by a man known as "Shorty Scout," aka Henry Zietz, a vertically challenged fellow to whom famous Indian chief Sitting Bull gave that descriptive nickname. If you scout out the Buckthorn Exchange's decor, you may notice that it goes all in on the mounted game busts. Thus you may notice that what you're eating is watching you eat.
1000 Osage St, Denver, CO 80204
(303) 534-9505
The Snake Pit in Kingston, ID (1880)
Kingston, Idaho is home to The Snake Pit, an old restaurant with a more raucous history than most of the others on this list. The Snake Pit began as a bar in 1880, and the famous sheriff Wyatt Earp was known to stop into this den of gambling and other exciting vices. Local working folks, typically miners, were in the habit of swinging by for drinks, and the upstairs was a brothel. Suffice it to say that things have calmed down a little since then. The brothel is long gone, and it's now just an historic restaurant with a bar.
The Snake Pit hasn't left all its history behind though — the bar area is decorated with all kinds of little trinkets from history like newspaper clippings of major events and a picture of Teddy Roosevelt. And The Snake Pit likes to tip a little nod to its lurid past with a menu item known as the "Ball Buster," which is a breaded, deep-fried steak with BBQ sauce. We're sure it's delicious.
1480 Coeur D'Alene River Rd, Kingston, ID 83839
(208) 682-3453
McGillin's Old Ale House in Philadelphia, PA (1860)
Some places barely survived the COVID-19 pandemic, but McGillin's Old Ale House is on another level. It's known for having survived two major challenges during its ongoing lifetime: the Civil War and Prohibition. Opened in 1860 by Irish immigrants Catherine and William McGillin, the tavern has passed many hands over the generations. But McGillin's hasn't forgotten its roots: It proudly hangs almost every liquor license it has ever obtained on the wall, which means said wall is, by now, completely decked out.
It's quite a display of venerable age, and McGillin's only survived Prohibition by serving food and ice cream on the first floor. Of course, on the second floor, they sold bootleg liquor. That probably helped a little too. McGillin's did what it had to in order to survive, and survive it did. Its current decor features some recognizable signs from stores and businesses that no longer exist. The menu is full of hearty fare like shepherd's pie, meatloaf, and hot roast beef.
1310 Drury St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 735-5562
Delmonico's in New York City, NY (1837)
Things played out nicely for two enterprising young men in the 1830s, the Delmonico brothers: They were the proprietors of the now-famous Delmonico's, one of America's ultimate exercises in fine dining. But although Delmonico's can lay claim to the title of America's original fine dining establishment, it actually began as a smaller operation — still with an elite vibe, of course — selling things like pastries, bonbons, liquor, cigars, and high-end coffee. As time went on, the brothers used their profits to upgrade the operation until it became the New York City staple it is today.
Delmonico's success was in part due to its private wine cellar, the largest of its kind in NYC — that cellar held 1,000 bottles of fine wines, more than enough to maintain Delmonico's flow of affluent patrons. To this day, the restaurant is synonymous with culinary prestige, and you can expect things like eggs Benedict made with poached duck eggs and lobster terrine, or marinated black cod with lotus roots and a kaffir lime glaze. It also offers a 40-ounce Wagyu tomahawk steak for $255, so this place is not messing around.
56 Beaver St, New York, NY 10004
(212) 381-1237
Fraunces Tavern in New York City, NY (1762)
Fraunces Tavern has an extensive history dating back to colonial America. Its full story is too long to recount here, but both during and following the Revolutionary War, Fraunces Tavern served as a restaurant and gathering place for political organizations — and anyone who wanted a hot meal. It makes an appearance on the National Register of Historic Places, and the tavern itself claims to have been a "watering hole" for some of the Founding Fathers.
Today, Fraunces Tavern features numerous bars, including their Whiskey Bar, Piano Bar Upstairs, Lafayette's Hideout Bar, Independence Bar, and the Tallmadge Room. Each area specializes in certain types of beverages ranging from hard ciders to Spanish-style gin and tonic cocktails. It's got its own museum, too. And food isn't to be forgotten here, with the diverse menu including items like Scotch eggs, reuben sandwiches, Ahi tuna poke, and chocolate mousse cake.
54 Pearl St, New York, NY 10004
(212) 968-1776
Union Oyster House in Boston, MA (1826)
Debuting as "Atwood's Oyster House" in 1826, this restaurant's major claim to fame is that it brought Americans' attention to the invention of the toothpick. Occupying one of Boston's oldest brick buildings, Union Oyster House (as it's now known) has seated a wealth of famous figures, including JFK, who allegedly stopped in for lobster stew whenever he was in the Boston area. Before that, though, exiled future king of France Louis Philippe lived on the second floor, where he made a living teaching French to young women.
As a long-lived establishment, Union Oyster House has a few little quirks, but one of its most famous is this: If the temperature is greater than 85 degrees Fahrenheit, patrons get a glass of iced tea on the house. The menu is pretty heavy on the seafood, so expect oysters, scallops, and clams, all steamed, roasted, or stewed per customer request. Despite its age, this restaurant has only known three different groups of owners over the years.
41 Union St, Boston, MA 02108
(617) 227-2750