16 Of The Oldest Restaurants In The US

The United States may not be as old as some other countries, but it's got no shortage of landmarks that bring visitors back to those old days when the stars and stripes were new. Thankfully, many of these places are restaurants, which means you can stuff your face and enjoy a little piece of history at the same time. Good food and a bit of education — what more could you want out of dinner?

America's past is rife with exploration violence, politics, revolution, and innovation. It's a fascinating story, and chowing down is honestly a pretty cool way to turn an eye to national history. The Founding Fathers and other early Americans needed to go out for brunch as much as you do, and they had plenty of places to do it. Several of these businesses have stood the test of time, which means you can enjoy some of the same sights witnessed by American history's most colorful characters. Without further ado, here are 16 of the oldest restaurants in the U.S.