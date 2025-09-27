This Mall Restaurant Chain Ruined Its Logo And Charm By Going Modern
The pleasures of a restaurant chain rest not only on a good-value menu, but also on a dependably pleasant atmosphere. Many old-timey chains offer a casual, comforting, and oftentimes nostalgic experience that delights with a feel-good familiarity. So when you return to a reliable favorite and discover an abruptly altered environment, the effects can be jarring.
In the early 2000s, such an unexpected redesign occurred at Ruby Tuesday. What started as a friendly college campus burger joint in 1972 went through an ambitious transformation into a more formal realm. Over a period from 2007 to 2009, millions of dollars of investment poured in, eradicating its 1980s affordable bar-and-grill aesthetic, and instead turning it into a surf and turf restaurant complete with wine pairings.
What once looked like a friendly saloon-style eatery — with wooden tables brightened with old school lighting and accompanied by a full bar — was redressed into a sleek palette of wood and leather. While a few old classics — like the burger — remained, prices rose accordingly, with an intentional shift into spendier territory. And even the logo, once composed of eye-catching curved letters (with an s often compared to a fox tail) inside a circle, was reconfigured into a basic script. It was meant to lend a touch of elegance — but it ended up looking lackluster. So much like the rage that ensued when Cracker Barrel revealed new modernized decor, you can imagine the disappointment fans felt surrounding the Ruby Tuesday rebrand.
Chain Ruby Tuesday went through a series of redesigns in the 21st century
Ruby Tuesday's brazen plan of serving lobsters and steaks instead of affordable burgers didn't proceed as expected. With the 2008 recession occurring concurrently, the timing proved inopportune. The economic conditions proved tricky for many chains at the time, as people spent less and less on eating out. Sure, a few menu deals still floated around, but a ritzy seafood-heavy dining experience just wasn't apt for the times.
As years went by, the attempts at modernization resulted in some glaring losses. According to the Nation's Restaurant News, Ruby Tuesday recorded some $39.4 million in losses leading up to 2013. Management shifted, but the troubles kept coming, with several hundred locations closing down by the late 2010s — a turbulent time period for chains like Johnny Carino's, too. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic furthered financial woes, closing many stores and forcing bankruptcy.
So the company restructured, and Ruby Tuesday shifted back into a value mindset. Promotions run for classics like chicken tenders and burgers, accompanied by its widely advertised salad bar. As of September 2025, you'll find numerous daily deals, many running under the $10 mark. Sure, some upscale items like ribeye steaks and fish dishes are on the menu. But as for lobster tail and a wine pairing? That's a Ruby Tuesday of the past.