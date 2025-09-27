This Mall Restaurant Chain Ruined Its Logo And Charm By Going Modern

The pleasures of a restaurant chain rest not only on a good-value menu, but also on a dependably pleasant atmosphere. Many old-timey chains offer a casual, comforting, and oftentimes nostalgic experience that delights with a feel-good familiarity. So when you return to a reliable favorite and discover an abruptly altered environment, the effects can be jarring.

In the early 2000s, such an unexpected redesign occurred at Ruby Tuesday. What started as a friendly college campus burger joint in 1972 went through an ambitious transformation into a more formal realm. Over a period from 2007 to 2009, millions of dollars of investment poured in, eradicating its 1980s affordable bar-and-grill aesthetic, and instead turning it into a surf and turf restaurant complete with wine pairings.

What once looked like a friendly saloon-style eatery — with wooden tables brightened with old school lighting and accompanied by a full bar — was redressed into a sleek palette of wood and leather. While a few old classics — like the burger — remained, prices rose accordingly, with an intentional shift into spendier territory. And even the logo, once composed of eye-catching curved letters (with an s often compared to a fox tail) inside a circle, was reconfigured into a basic script. It was meant to lend a touch of elegance — but it ended up looking lackluster. So much like the rage that ensued when Cracker Barrel revealed new modernized decor, you can imagine the disappointment fans felt surrounding the Ruby Tuesday rebrand.