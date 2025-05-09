Best And Worst Chain Restaurant Chicken Pot Pies, According To Reviews

Kentucky Fried Chicken, better known as KFC, has a whole host of options centered around, you guessed it, chicken. One of those lesser-known options is a chicken pot pie. We were skeptical too, seeing as it ranked lowest overall on our fried chicken chain list, but review after review on social media and across the Internet proves otherwise. Clearly, the pot pie is a very bright spot on this menu.

This is not the kind of chicken pot pie you would get to serve a family of four. Instead, it's more of a personal pot pie. Granted, the meal will be pretty big, so be sure to come hungry. This is the epitome of the golden pot pie with a perfectly cooked crust, and running a fork across the top, you can hear just how nicely cooked it is, and when you dig in, the crust flakes well. There's a whole lot of big carrot chunks, potatoes, and plenty of peas throughout the entire pie. Country Boy Cooking with Marshall may have said it best: "Ya'll, that thing is absolutely fantastic."

Price might be dependent on your location, but we saw the pot pie for under $7. For the hefty amount of food here, that's just a great deal. If you're looking for a deeply homestyle option from a fast food joint, this is our pick, even if the chain serves some of the worst fast food fried chicken we've ever had.