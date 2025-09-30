20 Affordable Side Dishes That Still Feel Fancy

These days, finding affordable, tasty recipes is at the top of many people's list of priorities. We mean, the rising cost of food is mind-blowing, right? Fortunately, you don't have to spend an arm and a leg to make delicious sides for your gourmet meals. You can, but why bother when there are quite a few low-cost ones that still feel upscale? Hooray! Plus, if you focus on affordable sides, you might give yourself a little more wiggle room to splurge on the main dish.

The recipes you'll find below all have what it takes to help you save a bit of cash at the grocery store without sacrificing taste. Whether you deem them fancy or not is up to you, but they sure feel like it when prepared properly. Keep reading to find out how to wow your friends, family, and even your bank account with the following side dishes.