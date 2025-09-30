20 Affordable Side Dishes That Still Feel Fancy
These days, finding affordable, tasty recipes is at the top of many people's list of priorities. We mean, the rising cost of food is mind-blowing, right? Fortunately, you don't have to spend an arm and a leg to make delicious sides for your gourmet meals. You can, but why bother when there are quite a few low-cost ones that still feel upscale? Hooray! Plus, if you focus on affordable sides, you might give yourself a little more wiggle room to splurge on the main dish.
The recipes you'll find below all have what it takes to help you save a bit of cash at the grocery store without sacrificing taste. Whether you deem them fancy or not is up to you, but they sure feel like it when prepared properly. Keep reading to find out how to wow your friends, family, and even your bank account with the following side dishes.
Panko-Breaded Goat Cheese And Crisp Apple Salad
Tangy, crunchy, and yes, fancy. This alluring panko-breaded goat cheese and crisp apple salad not only feels upscale, but it really hits the spot.
The most expensive ingredient in this recipe will likely be the hazelnuts, but if you're on a tight budget, you can omit them or replace them with a more cost-friendly nut. It'll still taste great, and thanks to the panko-breaded goat cheese, it will undoubtedly feel fancy. Serve it alongside a cut of meat or a plate of pasta and consider your meal complete.
Za'atar And Parmesan Smashed Broccoli
There's no denying that broccoli and grated Parmesan cheese are affordable ingredients, so you can't go wrong with serving them together as a side dish. But the za'atar is what makes this veggie really shine.
If you didn't already know, za'atar is a Middle Eastern spice blend of thyme, oregano, salt, sumac, and toasted sesame seeds. The addition of za'atar takes your everyday Parmesan broccoli to a whole new, dare we say, fancy level — yum. It couldn't be easier to make (a quick blanch, seasoning, and bake is all it takes), and it can be paired with legumes, pasta, seafood, poultry, or red meat.
Lemon Basil Risotto
Risotto is a thick, starchy rice dish that typically uses an inexpensive variety of rice, like arborio. Lemon and basil aren't too pricey, either, so a lemon basil risotto is a shoo-in for our list of inexpensive yet fancy side dishes.
Risotto isn't the quickest dish to whip up, but the overwhelmingly fresh flavors provided by the lemon and basil make it more than worth the extra time it takes to make. Plus, once you get a taste, you might even forgo your planned main dish and bump it up to the prime time spot in your meal.
Recipe: Lemon Basil Risotto
Carciofi Alla Romana (Roman-Style Artichokes)
Next up is an Italian dish called carciofi alla romana, also known as Roman-style artichokes. Even the name sounds fancy, right?
All you need to make it is lemon, artichokes, a splash of white wine, parsley, mint, olive oil, garlic, and salt. Once trimmed, the artichokes are stuffed with your seasoning blend and boiled for approximately 40 minutes. In the end, you get a tender, flavorful side dish that's perfect for pairing with a world of other foods. As a bonus, these artichokes can be enjoyed hot or cold.
Meatball Marinara-Ish Stuffed Zucchini Boats
Zucchini boats have lots of eye-catching appeal, and when you stuff them with meatballs and marinara, you really can't go wrong. The homemade meatballs in this recipe are made with pork and beef, making them extra juicy and, of course, tasty.
Add to that the fact that they only take about 35 minutes to prepare, and what's not to love? They are extra hearty, as well, so leftovers make an easy lunch for the next day.
Potato-Parsnip Mash
Mashed potatoes are a delight all by themselves, but if you want to make them a bit fancier, parsnips are here for the win. They add a tangy, somewhat sweet element that delightfully upgrades your basic mash.
Lucky for you, the potatoes and parsnips can be boiled together, so you can forget about an elaborate preparation process. Once cooked, a dollop of sour cream, some milk, butter, and salt are all that's needed to bring this yummy side dish together.
Recipe: Potato-Parsnip Mash
Crispy Patatas Bravas
Patatas bravas is a classic Spanish tapas dish that takes roasted potatoes to new heights. Smothered in a smoky, spicy sauce and garlic aioli, the dish boasts a bit of heat and tons of drool-worthy flavor to excite your taste buds.
You can pair patatas bravas with a hearty cut of steak, chicken, fish, or even roasted veggies (for all the plant-based diets out there) and let the side dish do the heavy lifting. Or, do as the Spanish do, and enjoy it with other tapas-style small plates.
Recipe: Crispy Patatas Bravas
Wild Rice Pilaf
Rice is the perfect side dish for countless meals, but it can be somewhat boring if you don't jazz it up with yummy additions. Enter our recipe for wild rice pilaf with seedless red grapes, shallots, and toasted, slivered almonds.
The nuts give the dish a pleasing blend of textures, and the grapes (or maybe raisins or craisins) infuse it with bursts of fresh sweetness, effectively eliminating any chances of it being a lackluster dish. Garnish it with fresh parsley at the end and prepare to be wowed.
Recipe: Wild Rice Pilaf
Southwestern Pasta Salad
Pasta salad is a common side that you might find at events like backyard gatherings and barbecues, but that doesn't mean it can't give off fancy vibes. Take, for example, our Southwestern pasta salad with veggies, cheese, black beans, roasted pumpkin seeds, and homemade dressing.
Making the dressing yourself ensures it will put your average mayo-based pasta salads to shame, and the roasted pumpkin seeds give it a touch of gourmet pizazz. Pair it with any Southwest dish you like, or simply serve it alongside some protein, and you'll be in for a treat.
Recipe: Southwestern Pasta Salad
Cheesy Mushroom Zucchini Boats
Cheesy mushroom zucchini boats are suitable for any diet, so it's a great option for a side. Each bite provides diners with a hearty mouthful of umami flavors — thanks, mushrooms.
They also get a boost of sweetness from sun-dried tomatoes, and you can go ahead and use the ones that come in a jar. The result? An alluring dish with no shortage of flavor and texture.
Recipe: Cheesy Mushroom Zucchini Boats
Grilled Teriyaki Shishito Peppers
Shishito peppers are so tasty that they work perfectly as a side dish, especially when cooked and dressed up just right. We like to grill them and season them with sesame oil and teriyaki sauce, both of which add all the upscale flavor a person could want.
You can pair them with Asian dishes, barbecue, and more to add a little brightness to your meal. And if you are already firing up the grill for the main course, even better.
Herbed Pumpkin Potato Gratin
We are all familiar with the classic au gratin potato side dish, and while it's tasty enough in its original format, adding pumpkin to the mix only makes it more delicious. Not to mention, it'll satisfy your craving for fall-inspired flavors as the weather becomes cooler.
So, if you're ready for a subtly sweet, hearty, and above all else, cheesy dish to complement almost any meal, herbed pumpkin potato gratin has your back. Just assemble, bake, and enjoy.
Recipe: Herbed Pumpkin Potato Gratin
Thai Curry Peanut Soup
Soups aren't always thought of as a side dish, but this Thai curry peanut soup will make you reconsider. Made with creamy coconut milk, chicken, peanut butter, curry paste, and spices, it is a veritable flavor explosion in every bite.
If you like extra spicy foods, make sure to add some diced Thai chiles as a garnish. If not, just leave them off, and the curry will provide enough heat all by itself.
Recipe: Thai Curry Peanut Soup
Classic Bacony Succotash
Our classic bacony succotash takes your everyday canned succotash concoction to new heights. It's made with fresh corn, zucchini, tomatoes, and onions, and gets some help from canned lima beans and black beans, as well.
Then, the addition of freshly pan-fried, diced bacon takes it over the top. Our favorite part, though, is a bit of fresh basil, which gives it a sweet blast of flavor that won't go unnoticed.
Recipe: Classic Bacony Succotash
Herby Three Bean Salad
If you're looking for a chilled side dish to help you beat the heat, look no further than the herby three bean salad. Made with fresh veggies, and of course, three different types of beans (garbanzo, cannellini, and kidney), it's bursting with fresh flavors and hearty textures.
The homemade dressing featuring Dijon mustard, lemon, and honey brings it all together with a savory and sweet combination that is perfect for pairing with a world of cuisines. It may sound simple, but that's because it is. In the end, it'll give your plate a dash of color and fanciful flavors that are sure to uplift any dish.
Recipe: Herby Three Bean Salad
Spring Asparagus Soup
Regardless of the season, spring asparagus soup makes a delightful, nutritionally dense side dish. It's quite versatile as well because asparagus goes with just about everything.
Plus, the fact that you take the extra time and effort to turn it into a soup elevates the humble veggie beyond belief. In addition to the namesake ingredient, you also get yummy Parmesan cheese, a bit of sweet apple butter, and, if you're up for it, some hot sauce as a garnish — delish.
Recipe: Spring Asparagus Soup
Rye And Cornmeal Fried Green Tomatoes
Fried green tomatoes are a staple in Southern cuisine, and while we don't always think of them as being fancy, our rye and cornmeal fried green tomatoes sure are. The recipe calls for rye flour (instead of the typical all-purpose stuff), giving the tomatoes a nuttier flavor profile.
Adding caraway seeds also turns up the texture and gives the dish some international pizazz. Although it's not needed, bonus points if you choose to make the creamy dill and buttermilk dressing for dipping, as well.
Silky Cauliflower Cheddar Soup
With a name like Silky Cauliflower Cheddar Soup, how could this side dish be anything but fancy? The term silky says it all.
Plus, it gets some help from tangy white cheddar, potatoes, fennel, thyme, and sage, all of which add a rich complexity that sets it apart from a basic cauliflower soup. If you really want to cement the upscale nature of it, adding pears to the soup gives it the gourmet edge you might be looking for.
Recipe: Silky Cauliflower Cheddar Soup
Nutty Carrot And Apple Soup
Sweet, crunchy, and savory all at the same time, this nutty carrot and apple soup is the perfect side dish for a plethora of meals. It may not say it in the name, but we really like the addition of potatoes because it bulks up the dish in expert fashion.
As for seasoning, garlic, onions, ginger, thyme, cinnamon, and nutmeg add depth of flavor and ensure the soup is far from one-dimensional. Whether you're looking to warm up on a cold day or simply want a smooth, comforting soup, a bowl of nutty carrot and apple soup fits the bill.
Recipe: Nutty Carrot And Apple Soup
Simple Greek Avgolemono
Chicken soup is good for the soul, but if you want to take it to the next level, Greek cuisine has the solution: simple Greek avgolemono. Unlike your average chicken soup, it includes lots of fresh lemon juice and eggs for added flavor and texture.
The resulting concoction is perfect for nursing a cold, but it's also tasty enough to add to your regular rotation of side dishes, regardless of how you're feeling. Either way, it's easy to make, full of nutrition, and goes well with endless main courses.
Recipe: Simple Greek Avgolemono